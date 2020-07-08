Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Men, Younger Adults Less Physically Active During Lockdown: Researchers
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Men, Younger Adults Less Physically Active During Lockdown: Researchers

Men and younger adults have been less physically active during the Covid-19 lockdown, shows a study

0
Men and younger adults less active in lockdown: Study
911 UK adults who took part in an online survey which began on 17 March. Pixabay

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the researchers have found that men and younger adults have been less physically active during the Covid-19 lockdown.

For the findings, published in the journal BMJ Open Sport, the research team included data from 911 UK adults who took part in an online survey which began on 17 March.

“The overall levels of physical activity are higher than we were expecting,” said study lead author Dr Lee Smith from the Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) in the UK.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

The research found that 75 per cent of UK adults met the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s physical activity recommendations of 150 minutes of moderate physical activity or 75 minutes of vigorous physical activity per week, since the introduction of social distancing regulations.

Men and younger adults less active in lockdown: Study
The research found that 75 per cent of UK adults met the WHO’s physical activity recommendations. Pixabay

This is higher than previous studies carried out before the Covid-19 pandemic, which found that between 58 per cent and 66 per cent of the UK adult population typically meet physical activity guidelines.

The new study found that women, older adults, and those with a higher annual household income were significantly more likely to meet the WHO’s physical activity guidelines.

Men and younger adults less active in lockdown: Study
Women, older adults, and those with a higher annual household income were significantly more likely to meet the WHO’s physical activity guidelines. Pixabay

Also Read: Here’s How you can Manage Flu at Home

According to the researchers, this is the opposite of studies carried out prior to the pandemic, where men and younger adults were found to have higher levels of physical activity.

“During the early stages of the outbreak, one of the few reasons to leave home was to take part in an hour of exercise. As well as offering a reason to go outside, this may have served as a target for some people,” Smith said.

“Typically, the proportion of UK adults meeting physical activity guidelines declines with age. Therefore, there should be additional support offered to older adults to encourage them to sustain this level of physical activity post-pandemic,” Smith noted. (IANS)

Previous articleIndian Lives Do Not Matter – Violent Incitement Against Indians
Next articleNew Gmail Update in iPad to Support Split View Multitasking

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Realists Enjoy Greater Long-Term Wellbeing than Optimists: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Positive thinking has long been extolled as the route to happiness, but a new study shows that realists enjoy a greater sense of long-term...
Read more
Lead Story

New Gmail Update in iPad to Support Split View Multitasking

NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has updated its Gmail app for iPad to add long-awaited Split View multitasking support. With the Split View feature, one will be able to...
Read more
India

Indian Lives Do Not Matter – Violent Incitement Against Indians

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr Kumar Mahabir On her Facebook page, well-known ruling People’s National Movement’s (PNM’s) political activist, Juliet Davy, of Trinidad and Tobago, created and shared...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,993FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Realists Enjoy Greater Long-Term Wellbeing than Optimists: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Positive thinking has long been extolled as the route to happiness, but a new study shows that realists enjoy a greater sense of long-term...
Read more

New Gmail Update in iPad to Support Split View Multitasking

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has updated its Gmail app for iPad to add long-awaited Split View multitasking support. With the Split View feature, one will be able to...
Read more

Men, Younger Adults Less Physically Active During Lockdown: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the researchers have found that men and younger adults have been less physically active during the Covid-19 lockdown. For the findings,...
Read more

Indian Lives Do Not Matter – Violent Incitement Against Indians

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr Kumar Mahabir On her Facebook page, well-known ruling People’s National Movement’s (PNM’s) political activist, Juliet Davy, of Trinidad and Tobago, created and shared...
Read more

Pakistan Stops Construction of Hindu Temple At Islamabad

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Alisha Late June, news circulated that Islamabad was all set to build its first Hindu temple to promote interfaith harmony in Pakistan. Pakistan’s government...
Read more

Here’s How you can Manage Flu at Home

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The monsoon has begun, and while it brings relief from summer heat it also brings perils of humidity. With the rain showers comes the...
Read more

Top Selection Criteria for a Voltage Stabilizer

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In our power grids, voltage fluctuation is a common phenomenon. But it also is a concerning one as it can harm sensitive electrical appliances...
Read more

Dalai Lama Turns 85, Tibetans Dedicate Year 2020 to him

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), also known as Tibetan government-in-exile, on Monday announced to dedicate this year...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,993FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada