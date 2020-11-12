Friday, November 13, 2020
Mental Health Crisis Needs Our Undivided Attention, says Big B

Amitabh Bachchan feels it is important to confront the mental health crisis

Mental Health
Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund", the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer "Chehre", and Ayan Mukerji's action fantasy drama "Brahmastra". Pinterest

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan feels it is important to confront the mental health crisis, adding that the issue should be given undivided attention.

“Today, the way I see it is a question of a lifeline. A lifeline can be anyone who simply cares about mental illness. Even though the truth has a way of hitting right across your face, it’s important to confront it,” Bachchan said.

Mental Health
On the work front, Big B is experimenting with different genres and stories and exploring new realms. Pinterest

“A crisis, as insidious and devastating as mental health crisis demands our undivided attention. It’s quite clear that it is more up to the fortunate ones to make ourselves available to those who seek help. So, be that someone who can listen to your woes, look out for the symptoms of illness and sufferings and help somebody and spread the word about mental health and build awareness,” added the cine icon, who has joined hands with Neerja Birla for the nationwide mental health campaign #SunoDekhoKaho.

On the work front, Big B is experimenting with different genres and stories and exploring new realms. He will be seen in Nagraj Manjule’s “Jhund”, the Emraan Hashmi co-starrer “Chehre”, and Ayan Mukerji’s action fantasy drama “Brahmastra”, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Telugu superstar Nagarjuna. Big B will also star with Deepika Padukone and Telugu superstar Prabhas in a multilingual mega-production for the big screen. (IANS)

