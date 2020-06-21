Sunday, June 21, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Mental Maturity Important for any Sportsperson During Pandemic: Patil
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StorySports

Mental Maturity Important for any Sportsperson During Pandemic: Patil

Being mentally mature is important for any sportsperson, says Patil

0
Being mentally mature important for any sportsperson: Patil
All cricket has been suspended since March in the wake of Covid-19 crisis. Pixabay

Former India cricketer Sandeep Patil spoke the about the importance of being mentally mature for any sportsperson during these unprecedented times put forward by the coronavirus pandemic.

All cricket has been suspended since March in the wake of Covid-19 crisis and the sport is now looking to find its feet back with England-West Indies three-Test series, currently scheduled to begin on July 8.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Patil spoke about the challenges that the players could face as they will be coming back on the field following such a long enforced break. “These are pretty uncertain times and the challenge to bounce back without any injuries will be a real task for any player,” Patil said on Star Sports show ‘Winning the Cup — 1983’.

“But they need to remember that all these challenges will first have to be dealt strongly in the mind. You need to begin slowly and ensure that you tune your focus firmly on making an injury-free comeback,” he added.

Being mentally mature important for any sportsperson: Patil
Patil spoke about the challenges that the players could face as they will be coming back on the field following such a long enforced break. Pinterest

Patil also spoke about his time in the sport and how he used to give immense importance to the mental conditioning of the players. He also recalled India’s historic World Cup win in 1983, where despite being the underdogs, they went on to stun the mighty West Indies.

“Even during my tenure as coach of Kenya, I used to always focus on players being mentally strong before any tournament,” Patil said.

Also Read: Father’s Day: 5 Financial Lessons to Pass Onto Your Children

“During the 83 World Cup final, after we were restricted to 183, we thought we were down and out. But before stepping onto the field for the second innings, we all made a very fervent resolution in our minds and as a team. The rest they say is history!

“Bowling to the likes of Greenidge, Viv Richards was no easy task but because we were focussed on laying our hands on that trophy, we were able to do it. So, being mentally mature is very important for any sportsperson, not just cricketers,” he added. (IANS)

Previous articleFather’s Day: 5 Financial Lessons to Pass Onto Your Children
Next articleTo Mask or Not to Mask? A Question Dividing the US

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Shiv Khera Shares ‘tips’ on Finding Health, Work and Life Balanced Amid Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Renowned motivational speaker Shiv Khera on Sunday shared 'tips' on finding health, work and life balanced amid COVID-19 pandemic, in a webinar organised here...
Read more
Health & Fitness

World Will be a Healthier Place with More People Practising Yoga: Shivraj

NewsGram Desk - 0
On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for familiarizing the...
Read more
Entertainment

Manushi Chhillar Feels Proud that Yoga is India’s Gift to the World

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar says she feels extremely proud that Yoga is India's gift to the world and that it is...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,769FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Shiv Khera Shares ‘tips’ on Finding Health, Work and Life Balanced Amid Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Renowned motivational speaker Shiv Khera on Sunday shared 'tips' on finding health, work and life balanced amid COVID-19 pandemic, in a webinar organised here...
Read more

World Will be a Healthier Place with More People Practising Yoga: Shivraj

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for familiarizing the...
Read more

Manushi Chhillar Feels Proud that Yoga is India’s Gift to the World

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar says she feels extremely proud that Yoga is India's gift to the world and that it is...
Read more

Type 2 Diabetes Adult Patients May Show Signs at an Early Age of 8

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that people who develop type 2 diabetes as an adult may show early signs of susceptibility at an early age of...
Read more

UK PM Announces “One Meter Plus” Social Distancing Rule

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a new "one meter plus" social distancing rule to reopen the United Kingdom, the Daily Telegraph newspaper...
Read more

Dying of Hope: Special Prayer Vigil Held in Rome for Refugees

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
World Refugee Day is being observed Saturday with the aim of raising awareness of refugees throughout the world. In Italy, a special prayer vigil...
Read more

New Discovery to Improve Life Quality for Prostate Cancer Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have discovered a novel formulation of the prostate cancer drug abiraterone acetate that can dramatically improve the quality of life for people suffering...
Read more

Sarvesh Shashi on the Prominence of Yoga

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
One of the yoga's most prominent contemporary voices, Sarvesh Shashi, is not just a yoga entrepreneur, but in his own words, yoga is his...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,769FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada