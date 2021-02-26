Friday, February 26, 2021
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Study: Mental Well-Being Impacted By Pandemic's Social Consequences
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Study: Mental Well-Being Impacted By Pandemic’s Social Consequences

India's young adults display positive energy and resilience to respond fast and surprisingly well to unprecedented challenges

Mental well being
The war between Mental well being and pandemic. Pixabay

As the country continues to battle the coronavirus, young adults in college say that their mental well-being has been most impacted by the pandemic’s social consequences. But the silver lining is visible to most and the outlook is one of hope for this year, state the results of a survey by BML Munjal University.

One out of every two, that is, 49 percent of students say that stress, anxiety, and loneliness have been the most challenging to cope with during Covid-19 that has impacted their mental health. Approximately 26 percent cite not being able to keep up academically to be most challenging. About 15 percent say that not having a dedicated place for studying at home was a challenge and a meager 10.47 percent cite poor internet connectivity to be a pressing concern.

Stress is exaggerated by their concerns about post-college careers. 55 percent of college students are concerned, of which 38 percent say they are very concerned about their future because of the uncertainty of the situation. In this scenario, their expectations from their college are to offer functional courses that would be more relevant in the new normal. Fifty-one percent of students cite this as an expectation while 32 percent of students expect their college to facilitate industry placements, says the survey.

Mental well being
Social isolation and lockdown was the major reason. Pixabay

Social isolation has been difficult to deal with and a majority of students, 37 percent say that they have missed their friends acutely, followed by the buzz of social events (25 percent) and hands-on training on campus. There’s hope at the end of the tunnel and the sentiment is buoyant among students for the new normal. About 78 percent of students surveyed are feeling hopeful about the future than they did when the pandemic began. Of these nearly 40 percent say that with the vaccination drive underway, they are hopeful that normal life will resume soon.

India’s young adults display positive energy and resilience to respond fast and surprisingly well to unprecedented challenges. Students have taken away important learnings from this black swan event. Thirty-seven percent of young adults say they realize the importance of mental and physical health, 28 percent the importance of family and friends and nurturing relationships, and 12 percent say that it has reminded and restored their confidence in the resilience of the human spirit. ‘When the going gets tough, the tough get going’, is a lasting lesson that will remain with young adults.

With a lot of free time on their hands, young adults kept themselves entertained on OTT platforms. 33.4 percent of the students turned to watch content on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hot Star, followed by playing video games (13.2 percent) and cultivating new hobbies (12.5 percent) within the confines of their premises. While students have missed their college campuses and are eager to return, 1 out of every 2 students say that the future of learning will be hybrid, says the survey. (IANS/SP)

