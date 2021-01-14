Thursday, January 14, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Metabolism May Play A Role In Recurrent Major Depression
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Metabolism May Play A Role In Recurrent Major Depression

Purines are made from molecules, such as ATP and ADP -- the major chemicals used for energy storage in cells

0
Metabolism
rMMD is a mood disorder. Pixabay

Researchers have found that certain metabolites — small molecules produced by the process of metabolism — may be the predictive indicators for persons at risk of recurrent major depressive disorder (rMMD). The findings, published in the journal Translational Psychiatry, indicated that the accuracy of this prediction was more than 90 percent.

“This is evidence for a mitochondrial nexus at the heart of depression,” said the researcher, Robert K. Naviaux, a professor at the University of California in San Diego. “It’s a small study, but it is the first to show the potential of using metabolic markers as predictive clinical indicators of patients at greatest risk — and lower risk — for recurring bouts of major depressive symptoms,” Naviaux added.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

rMMD is a mood disorder characterized by multiple symptoms in combination — feelings of sadness or hopelessness, anger or frustration, loss of interest, sleep disturbances, anxiety, slowed or difficulty thinking, suicidal thoughts, and unexplained physical problems, such as back pain or headaches. For the study, the team recruited 68 subjects (45 females, 23 males) with rMDD who were in antidepressant-free remission and 59 age- and gender-matched controls. After collecting blood from patients who were in remission, the patients were followed prospectively for two-and-a-half years.

ALSO READ: E-Cigarettes Are A Gateway For Those Who Become Daily Cigarette Smokers

Results showed that a metabolism signature found when patients were well could predict which patients were most likely to relapse up to two-and-a-half years in the future. Analysis of the most predictive chemicals found they belong to certain kinds of lipids (fats that included eicosanoids and sphingolipids) and purines.

Purines are made from molecules, such as ATP and ADP — the major chemicals used for energy storage in cells, but which also play a role in communications used by cells under stress, known as purinergic signaling. The researchers found that in subjects with rMMD, changes in specific metabolites in six identified metabolic pathways resulted in fundamental alterations of important cellular activities. (IANS)

Previous articleScope Of Learning Android App Development In 2021
Next articleActor Siddhant’s Style Is Driven Towards Athleisure Silhouettes

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Actor Siddhant’s Style Is Driven Towards Athleisure Silhouettes

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is not only known for his acting skills but also for his comfy yet relatable fashion style. Be it red...
Read more
Business

Scope Of Learning Android App Development In 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
Humans’ growing dependence on mobile phones highlights the fact that seamless, fast, versatile, and up-to-date applications for the smooth functioning of our everyday tasks...
Read more
Business

What Skills Are Indians Learning For 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
Python, Digital Marketing, and Web Development popular among students: Internshala Trainings Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of Internshala, has brought out a report highlighting the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Actor Siddhant’s Style Is Driven Towards Athleisure Silhouettes

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is not only known for his acting skills but also for his comfy yet relatable fashion style. Be it red...
Read more

Metabolism May Play A Role In Recurrent Major Depression

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that certain metabolites -- small molecules produced by the process of metabolism -- may be the predictive indicators for persons at...
Read more

Scope Of Learning Android App Development In 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Humans’ growing dependence on mobile phones highlights the fact that seamless, fast, versatile, and up-to-date applications for the smooth functioning of our everyday tasks...
Read more

What Skills Are Indians Learning For 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Python, Digital Marketing, and Web Development popular among students: Internshala Trainings Internshala Trainings, the e-learning arm of Internshala, has brought out a report highlighting the...
Read more

10 Hidden Facts About Festival Makar Sankranti

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
 BY SHWETA PORWAL Makar Sankranti or Maghi is a Hindu festival celebrated in January which marks the termination of the winter season and the beginning...
Read more

Lohri : Things You Must Know About The Harvest Festival

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE The Punjabi harvest festival is called Lohri and arrives just a night before Makara Sankranti, a festival that marks the end of...
Read more

Study: Stress In Expecting Mothers Impact Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Expecting mothers, stop worrying or taking any kind of stress as it may affect your baby's chance of developing the disease, a new study...
Read more

Poll: 1 In 2 Indian Users Will Not Accept WhatsApp’s Updated Policy

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As WhatsApp faces intense scrutiny over its upcoming data and privacy policy, a new poll on Tuesday revealed that nearly one in two Indian...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada