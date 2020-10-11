Sunday, October 11, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Meticulous Hygiene Routine For COVID Increased OCD Cases
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Meticulous Hygiene Routine For COVID Increased OCD Cases

The Attentive Hygiene Precautions Due to COVID Increased OCD in People

0
OCD
The ultra-careful hygiene precautions taken by people has made them prone to OCD. Pixabay

From the early days of the coronavirus outbreak, experts have warned of a mounting mental health crisis as people contend with a pandemic that has upended their lives.

The Covid-19 crisis has presented profound challenges for those whose obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) symptoms align with current concerns. For example, guidance on how good hygiene can stop the spread of the virus may cause some to go to extremes.

Doctors said that those with Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and other severe anxieties face uniquely challenging mental health battles, including trying to distinguish concerns brought on by their conditions from general fears shared by the public about Covid-19.

People with OCD feel compelled to perform certain behaviors, such as compulsive cleaning repeatedly, and they may fixate on routines. OCD can also cause non-stop, intrusive thoughts.

Smriti, 24, was always afraid of holding the bar of the metro or bus and carried a sanitizer in case she used a public washroom even when there was no Covid around. However, in the past few months, though she has not left the house much, Smriti has started washing her hands more frequently, and without any extra nudge from anybody.

Doctors said Smriti is not one-of-her-kind — they are increasingly getting patients with dry skin caused by excessive hand wash, or washing laundry, or cleaning surfaces such as kitchen slabs and doorknobs.

OCD
Doctors said that OCD can be treated through psychotherapy or medications, or combining both. Unsplash

Dr. Shanu Shrivastav, senior psychologist, Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, (ISIC), New Delhi, said that his hospital is receiving at least two patients daily who have suffered dermatological issues triggered by by by their OCD.

“Since April, we have received 1-2 patients daily who have visited local physicians for skin related problems and were referred to as psychological counseling. About 60 percent of these patients were going out for work before the pandemic, which made them think that they have already been exposed to the virus and have carried it home.

“Those who have a child or elderly at home were more scared than working couples with no children or parents living with them. We offer to counsel and ask them to be reasonable in their fear as well as precautions – they must watch out for those moments when they start overdoing any hygiene practice,” he added.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Dr. Akshay Budhraja, Senior Pulmonologist, Aakash Healthcare, New Delhi, said that people aged 35 and above are more susceptible to obsessive disorders.

“People below the age of 35 are more prone than others to develop compulsive habits as they rigorously follow the hygiene guidelines to keep Covid at bay. Some of the patients are stressed as they want to stop behaving obsessively but cannot do so, which is why they decided to seek professional help.”

He also said that the influx of patients with OCD of sanitization increased a month after the lockdown.

OCD
The COVID-19 crisis has presented profound challenges for those whose obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) symptoms align with current concerns. Unsplash

“We started getting such patients around one month after the lockdown and have received 50 percent patients so far routed to us by the Psychiatrist department. The other common traits shown by these people are hoarding of soaps and sanitizers and excessive use of masks and other protective gear,” Dr. Budhraja added.

With the wave of Covid in India, came a lot of lifestyle changes to be adopted by the people. The experts have seen the change in response of people to their daily lives. The positive aspect which we have seen was hygiene development, but the other element was overdoing the same.

The causes which have triggered the OCD among people are changed lifestyle, fear among them of Covid-19, contamination anxiety, the distress among people to take care of their families in these crises leading to obsessive cleaning and sanitizing.

However, doctors said that OCD can be treated through psychotherapy or medications, or combining both.

Also Read: Results of COVID Test in NY Progress, says Governor

“Anti-depressants may help lessen symptoms of OCD while talk therapy with a mental health professional can help bring changes in thought and behavior patterns. Cognitive behavior therapy (CBT) and exposure and response therapy are types of talk therapy found effective for many people. Exposure and response prevention (ERP) enables a person with OCD to deal with the anxiety associated with obsessive thoughts without engaging in the compulsive behavior,” Dr. Budhraja added.

The doctors also alarmed people to identify habits concerned with becoming obsessive behavior — washing hands for the end number of times, If your mind is setting a particular count to wash your hands like 20 times, 50 times, or any other number. (IANS)

Previous articleResults of COVID Test in NY Progress, says Governor
Next articleFour Out of Five People in South-East Asia Region Unable to Access Mental Health Services

RELATED ARTICLES

finance

Households Expect Inflation to Remain Elevated Over Next One Year: Survey

NewsGram Desk - 0
Households expect inflation to remain elevated over the next one year, as per a survey by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The 'Inflation Expectations...
Read more
Entertainment

Bipasha Basu Urges Everyone to Love Themselves

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Bipasha Basu has urged everyone to love themselves fully in her latest post on social media. Bipasha took to Instagram, where she posted a...
Read more
Entertainment

Palak Muchhal Talks About Life Amid Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Palak Muchhal recalls utilising her lockdown days performing online, judging a virtual reality show and shooting for a music video at home. She...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,121FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Households Expect Inflation to Remain Elevated Over Next One Year: Survey

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Households expect inflation to remain elevated over the next one year, as per a survey by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The 'Inflation Expectations...
Read more

Bipasha Basu Urges Everyone to Love Themselves

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Bipasha Basu has urged everyone to love themselves fully in her latest post on social media. Bipasha took to Instagram, where she posted a...
Read more

Palak Muchhal Talks About Life Amid Pandemic

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Palak Muchhal recalls utilising her lockdown days performing online, judging a virtual reality show and shooting for a music video at home. She...
Read more

‘Blue Flag’ Tag to Puri Beach by FEE, Denmark

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Golden Beach in Puri has been accorded the prestigious 'Blue Flag' certification by FEE Denmark. Blue Flag beaches are considered to be the cleanest...
Read more

Tips to Deal With Hair Fall By Malaika Arora

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Dancing diva Malaika Arora has doled out tips on how to deal with hair fall and shared it on social media for her fans...
Read more

51% Consumers Likely to Shop Online During Festive Season

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Online shopping is likely to get a new boost in the coming festival season, as around 51 per cent consumers are likely to shop...
Read more

ICMR to Analyze Misclassified Reinfection Cases, says Harsh Vardhan

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday stated that the resurgence of reinfection of the Sars-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, is a misclassification and the...
Read more

Exercise Intensity not Associated With Mortality Risk in Older Adults

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that exercise intensity appears to make no difference to risk of mortality among older adults. Physical activity has been highlighted as one...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,121FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada