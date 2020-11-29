Sunday, November 29, 2020
Microsoft To Allow App Developers To Bring Android Apps Directly To Windows 10

Project Latte will allow app developers to bring apps to Windows 10 that don't have a Windows version available

Microsoft
Microsoft is about to announce a new project. Pixabay

Microsoft is working on a project named Latte that would allow app developers to bring their Android apps directly to Windows 10 with little to zero changes in the codes.

The developers will need to package their Android apps in MSIX format and submit those to the Microsoft Store, reports Windows Central. MSIX is a Windows app package format that provides a modern packaging experience to all Windows apps.

Currently, users can run Android apps on their PCs via app streaming using the ‘Your Phone’ app built into Windows 10. This functionality, however, has been limited to a handful of Samsung devices.

Project Latte will allow app developers to bring apps to Windows 10 that don’t have a Windows version available. Project Latte, however, may not support Play Services as Google doesn’t allow Play Services to be installed on anything other than native Android devices and Chrome OS.

“This means that apps that require Play Services APIs will need to be updated to remove those dependencies before they can be submitted on Windows 10,” the report said. Earlier, Microsoft tried the same with a similar project codenamed Astoria which did not see the light of the day.

Project Latte is likely to be powered by the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). “Microsoft has announced that WSL will soon get support for GUI Linux applications, as well as GPU acceleration which should aid the performance of apps running through WSL,” the report mentioned. (IANS)

