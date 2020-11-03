Tuesday, November 3, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Microsoft, Eros Now To Deliver Internet To Remote Areas Of India
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Microsoft, Eros Now To Deliver Internet To Remote Areas Of India

Ensuring last-mile content delivery for browsing and downloading

0
internet
Microsoft and Eros Now are set to provide Internet in remote areas. Pixabay

Microsoft on Tuesday announced that it has successfully delivered the internet, in partnership with Eros Now as a pilot project, to the customers in the low-internet geographies in India.

The month-long pilot project leveraged Microsoft Azure, content from Eros Now, and commerce capabilities from Novopay, a digital transaction partner, to drive the reach in remote geographies, ensuring last-mile content delivery for browsing and downloading.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“By helping customers in low bandwidth locations across India access the content of their choice, we can expand retail distribution opportunities, help media partners connect with more customers, and help customers connect with stories and content they love,” said Ravi Krishnaswamy, Corporate Vice President – Azure Global Industry, Microsoft.

internet
Consumers in low connectivity regions could access Eros Now’s rich media content. Flick

In this pilot, Eros Now uploaded content to a central content repository, built on Microsoft Azure, that can quickly process large volumes of data to distribute to hubs.

Consumers then connect to these hubs to securely download content to their mobile devices without internet connectivity.

By using this system, consumers in low connectivity regions could access Eros Now’s rich media content and pay for services in modes they prefer, the companies said.

ALSO READ: Ramdev’s Exorbitant Pricing Of Covid19 Immunity Booster

“The association with Microsoft to utilize its cloud-enabled last-mile content delivery enables Eros Now to lead the space by tapping the underserved potential customer base in low bandwidth areas and continue catering to market demands,” said Ali Hussein, CEO, Eros Now.

In the coming months, the companies will expand the test to additional providers to ensure consumers across India can access this service. (IANS)

Previous articleRamdev’s Exorbitant Pricing Of Covid19 Immunity Booster
Next articleSeven Forms Of The Diseases In Mild Covid19

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Seven Forms Of The Diseases In Mild Covid19

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have shown that there are 'seven forms of the disease in mild Covid-19' that leaves behind significant changes in the immune system, even...
Read more
Business

Ramdev’s Exorbitant Pricing Of Covid19 Immunity Booster

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Salil Gewali Baba Ramdev has done a great job by quickly identifying the important herbs for the COVID-19. He wasted no time coming out...
Read more
Lead Story

This Diwali Make Crayon Candles At Home With Your Kids

NewsGram Desk - 0
This Diwali it is important to lay extra emphasis on social distancing and hygiene protocols to ensure the safety of our children and members...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Seven Forms Of The Diseases In Mild Covid19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have shown that there are 'seven forms of the disease in mild Covid-19' that leaves behind significant changes in the immune system, even...
Read more

Microsoft, Eros Now To Deliver Internet To Remote Areas Of India

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft on Tuesday announced that it has successfully delivered the internet, in partnership with Eros Now as a pilot project, to the customers in...
Read more

Ramdev’s Exorbitant Pricing Of Covid19 Immunity Booster

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Salil Gewali Baba Ramdev has done a great job by quickly identifying the important herbs for the COVID-19. He wasted no time coming out...
Read more

This Diwali Make Crayon Candles At Home With Your Kids

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
This Diwali it is important to lay extra emphasis on social distancing and hygiene protocols to ensure the safety of our children and members...
Read more

Elite Athlete Ritu Phogat Shares Her Nutritional Routine

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian wrestling champion and rising atom weight star Ritu "The Indian Tigress" Phogat is an elite athlete. Her rigorous training schedule, which consists of...
Read more

This Diwali Redress Your Home

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
"I have been cheating on fashion with furniture," says Carrie Bradshaw in 'Sex and The City 2'. The 2010 movie says fashion maven and...
Read more

Five Budget-Friendly Cities To Host Your Dreamy Wedding

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The novel coronavirus pandemic has altered our lives in unimaginable ways; social distancing has become the -- new normal and the -- big fat...
Read more

New Factors Contribution Inflammation in HIV Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have identified the important factors which could be contributing to the chronic inflammation in people living with HIV. While current...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada