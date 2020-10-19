Monday, October 19, 2020
Microsoft Set to Release New AI-Based Noise Suppression Tool in Teams

The feature is likely to be generally available in November for Windows 10, 7 and 8.1 users

AI-based real time noise suppression coming in Microsoft Teams
The real time noise suppression in Microsoft Teams will automatically remove background noise during the video meetings. Pexels

As more and more people work from home and at times have no control over jarring sounds in the background, Microsoft is set to release a new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based noise suppression tool in its video conferencing app Teams.

The real time noise suppression in Microsoft Teams will automatically remove background noise during the video meetings.

AI-based noise suppression works by analyzing an individual’s audio feed and using specially trained deep neural networks to filter out the noise and retain only the speech signal, reports MSPoweruser.

“Users will now have control over how much noise suppression they want. The ‘High’ setting is new and will suppress more background noise,”

the report mentioned.

The feature is likely to be generally available in November for Windows 10, 7 and 8.1 users.

Microsoft last month announced several new capabilities to help people stay connected, collaborate and build solutions in its video meet app.

Breakout rooms will allow meeting organisers to split up participants into smaller groups to facilitate brainstorming sessions or workgroup discussions.

Coming later this year, custom layouts will allow for a more dynamic content viewing experience and enable presenters to customise how content shows up for participants during a meeting.

AI-based real time noise suppression coming in Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Teams will also have the option for a recap with the meeting recording, transcript, chat, shared files and more. Unsplash

Microsoft Teams will also have the option for a recap with the meeting recording, transcript, chat, shared files and more that can be automatically shared in the meeting Chat tab and viewable in the Details tab for each meeting.

Teams will have a streamlined view that shows contacts, voicemail and calling history at once, making it easier to initiate or return a call with a single click.

A new search experience in Teams, powered by Microsoft Search and available late this year, will make finding messages, people, answers, and files faster and more intuitive.

Also, new personal well-being features like a virtual commute, integration with apps like Headspace, and an emotional check-in experience will be available in the first half of 2021. (IANS)

