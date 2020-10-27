Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Microsoft Unveils Mouse And Trackpad Support Features For Ipad

Microsoft promised to update its Office iPadOS apps earlier this year

Microsoft
Microsoft has introduced new track pads for ipad. Pixabay

Microsoft has finally brought mouse and trackpad support to its Office family of apps on iPad. The Office for iPad updates is now live in the App Store for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

The latest iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad models have introduced powerful new features and capabilities to enable people to be productive in more ways.

“Accordingly, we have made several updates to the Office apps to take advantage of these enhancements and make it even easier to work on iPad,” Microsoft said in a statement late on Monday.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Microsoft promised to update its Office iPadOS apps earlier this year.

The Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps are now receiving updates to take full advantage of trackpad support in iPadOS to give iPad users using a mouse or Apple’s new Magic Keyboard easy cursor control, fluid navigation, and precise adjustments.

Microsoft
iPad users using a mouse or Apple’s new Magic Keyboard easy cursor control, fluid navigation, and precise adjustments. Flickr

When moving a finger across the built-in trackpad of Magic Keyboard, the cursor transforms into the tool you need depending on the content you’re pointing to.

“And using a mouse or trackpad with iPad for common tasks like highlighting a passage of text in Word, selecting a range of cells in Excel, and moving and resizing graphics in PowerPoint is as simple and intuitive as ever,” Microsoft said.

This experience will immediately be familiar to anyone who has ever used Office on a Mac or a PC and helps make the iPad even more versatile and capable to get more work done.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: चांद पर मिला पानी, नासा ने की पुष्टि 

Microsoft said it is updating the overall user experience in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint with new start screens and a new ribbon of feature menus.

“These updates reflect the recent design enhancements we’ve been making with our Fluent UI which you’ll see across the Microsoft 365 experience”.

ALSO READ: Hair Care Routine For Winters

Many users have already started receiving Office for iPad updates through a phased roll-out, which should reach all users within a couple of weeks.

Microsoft said additional updates that people will see over the next few months are multiple document support in Excel, powerful contextual menus, and offline file support for cloud files. (IANS)

Previous articlePrajakta Koli Shares Her Process Of Content Creation And Lockdown Inspiration
Next articleKapil Sharma Believes In Making The World A Better Place With His Jokes

