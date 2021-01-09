Saturday, January 9, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Microsoft To update Teams Service With New "Dynamic View"
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Microsoft To update Teams Service With New “Dynamic View”

Microsoft has been adding features to Teams on what feels like a monthly basis

0
Microsoft
Microsoft has been adding features to Teams services. Flickr

Microsoft is updating its Teams service with a new “Dynamic View” for users to make video calls with presentations a lot easier to view. According to Microsoft’s roadmap, this new “Dynamic View” will be available to all Microsoft Teams users in March.

This new view allows Teams users to share content side by side with participants. It looks ideally positioned for meetings where someone is presenting a slide deck or if participants are watching a live event together.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Dynamic content like earnings reports, slide decks, or videos can be displayed alongside other speakers. Currently, in Teams, video feeds of other participants are tiny when people are screen sharing or presenting decks, The Verge reported on Friday.

ALSO READ: LG Electronics To Feature Virtual Human As A Speaker In CES 2021

Microsoft’s Gallery View for Teams will optimize itself automatically with this new view and allow participants to personalize the view. It will also more clearly highlight active speakers, people who have virtually raised their hands, and allow participants to pin people next to dynamic content.

Microsoft Teams usage has soared over the past 10 months of the pandemic, with the service now being used by more than 115 million people daily. Microsoft has been adding features to Teams on what feels like a monthly basis, with virtual breakout rooms appearing in December alongside an improved calling experience. (IANS)

Previous articleKajol: 2021 Will Bring Us Nothing If We Stay Underconfident

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Kajol: 2021 Will Bring Us Nothing If We Stay Underconfident

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kajol is hopeful about 2021 and has already set her goals for the year ahead. "2020 gave us an unwanted break and a lot...
Read more
India

Govt To Give Discount To Digital Investors

NewsGram Desk - 0
The government will give a discount of Rs 50 per gram under its gold bond scheme to investors who apply online and the payment...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Single-Dose Of Covid19 Vaccine Triggers Antibody Response

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a nanoparticle vaccine that elicits a virus-neutralizing antibody response after a single dose. The team, including Peter Kim from Stanford University...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Microsoft To update Teams Service With New “Dynamic View”

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Microsoft is updating its Teams service with a new "Dynamic View" for users to make video calls with presentations a lot easier to view....
Read more

Kajol: 2021 Will Bring Us Nothing If We Stay Underconfident

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kajol is hopeful about 2021 and has already set her goals for the year ahead. "2020 gave us an unwanted break and a lot...
Read more

Govt To Give Discount To Digital Investors

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The government will give a discount of Rs 50 per gram under its gold bond scheme to investors who apply online and the payment...
Read more

Single-Dose Of Covid19 Vaccine Triggers Antibody Response

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a nanoparticle vaccine that elicits a virus-neutralizing antibody response after a single dose. The team, including Peter Kim from Stanford University...
Read more

Researchers Developed A New Risk Stratification Tool For Covid19

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new risk-stratification tool, which can accurately predict the likelihood of deterioration in adults hospitalized with Covid-19, has been developed by a team of...
Read more

Nanomaterial-Based Biosensing Platform That Detects Antibodies Of Virus

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including an Indian-origin, have identified an advanced nanomaterial-based biosensing platform that detects, within seconds, antibodies specific to SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the...
Read more

SpaceX Cargo Dragon Spacecraft To Transport More Science Back To Earth

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
An upgraded SpaceX cargo Dragon spacecraft is set to transport significantly more science back to Earth next week than possible in previous Dragon capsules...
Read more

LG Electronics To Feature Virtual Human As A Speaker In CES 2021

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
LG Electronics said it will feature a virtual human as a speaker at the world's largest tech expo next week as the South Korean...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada