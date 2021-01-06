Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Milagrow Launched Air Duct Cleaning Robots

The full set of Milagrow Viper includes the robot, control box, 10 m shaft/cable, sliding car, footswitch, and three types of brushes

Air duct cleaning robot
Hydra is the world's most versatile duct cleaning robot. IANS

To increase the safety of people working or living in enclosed environments, Milagrow, a domestic service robots brand, has launched two advanced industry-grade duct cleaning robots – Hydra and Viper – in the Indian market at a starting priced of Rs. 1,199,000.

According to the company, both the robots help with cleaning accumulated dirt, dust smut, etc in rectangular or round air ducts with a diameter between 100-350mm. This will be useful for facility managers across corporates, factories, hotels, restaurants, airports, healthcare companies, and more.

“The latest addition to Milagrow’s product portfolio, Hydra is the world’s most versatile duct cleaning robot that cleans large and medium-sized rectangular or round ducts between 250-1000mm in size. It can also climb up to 30 degrees,” the company said in a statement.

Air duct cleaning robot
Air duct cleaning robots can climb up to 30 degrees. IANS

It comes with an extendable telescopic cleaning arm, 3-way camera to leave no dead corners. A rotation rate of 297 rpm, 360-degree maneuverability on its own axis, variable speed control provides it with huge versatility.

The full set of Milagrow Hydra weighing includes a cleaning robot, smart control box, 20 m flexible cable, an 1800W, 60L vacuum cleaner, four types of brush heads for different size ducts. Meanwhile, Milagrow Viper cleans round and rectangular ducts between 100-350mm. It comes with three PA 66 nylon brushes that have long durability and spins both sides and cleans efficiently without damaging the duct.

Its footswitch makes for easy movement control whereas the flexible shaft bracket ensures easy storage. Viper’s Omni-directional wheel eases maneuvering around. The full set of Milagrow Viper includes the robot, control box, 10 m shaft/cable, sliding car, footswitch, and three types of brushes. (IANS)

