Monday, September 7, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Milk To Be An Integral Part Of Midday Meal Scheme
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead Story

Milk To Be An Integral Part Of Midday Meal Scheme

Milk to be 'integral' part of midday meal scheme soon

0
Milk
A 250 ml glass of whole milk from cows can provide a 5-6-year-old child with around: 48% of protein requirements, 9% of calories and key micro-nutrients. Unsplash

Milk will soon be an integral part of the midday meal scheme to ensure proper nutrition to all students in government schools across the country, which is in tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aim to make a malnutrition-free India.

The Women and Child Development (WCD) and Education Ministries are working in a coordinated way to meet the Prime Minister’s vision of providing nutritious meals to the students in government schools.

All the officials linked to the departments concerned dealing with the policies have been directed by both the ministries on the 3rd ‘Rashtriya Poshan Maah’ to expedite changes in midday meal by including milk soon after the schools resume functioning with attendance by children.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn for more updates. 

Milk
Milk provides us with: calcium, magnesium, selenium, riboflavin, vitamin B12 and vitamin B5. Unsplash

The Prime Minister had in 2018 launched ‘Poshan Abhiyaan’– a robust scheme which has been playing an important role in eliminating malnutrition from the country.

On this ‘Poshan Maah 2020’, Modi’s government planned to focus on an intensive campaign across the country for the holistic nourishment of children with severe acute malnutrition, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a statement.

In this regard, an official, requesting anonymity, told IANS that the Education Ministry may come up with a revised menu for midday meals scheme, that will include milk as an integral component.

All the state government’s have been told to implement the new midday meal policy which includes milk. Earlier, the then HRD Ministry had revised its midday meal policy in 2016.
In order to give better quality food to children in schools where midday meals are provided, the HRD has revised its norms, that include milk as a necessary supplement.

WCD Minister Smriti Irani on Monday assured Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu that the central government would consider recommending to all the states to “include milk in the midday meal scheme”.

Irani’s assurance came after Naidu earlier in the day suggested to her to add milk in breakfast or midday meals of children to improve nutritional level.
The Vice President spoke with Irani on the 3rd Rashtriya Poshan Maah aimed at contributing towards a malnutrition-free India.

Milk
Drinking milk and dairy products may prevent osteoporosis and bone fractures and even help you maintain a healthy weight. Unsplash

An official in the Education Ministry told IANS that all students from Classes 1 to 8 in all government schools will be given 200 ml milk every day along with the midday meals.
As per the official, this policy as is similar to the one issued in 2016 and then HRD Ministry direction to states in 2018 in which many loopholes were reported in its implementation.
The states were earlier also directed to include milk and milk products in the midday meals so that these items could be procured from cooperative milk unions or federations.

The Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Department also took up the issue with the state Chief Secretaries on December 15, 2017, requesting them to consider supplying milk and milk products through their network under midday meals scheme of the Centre.

Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Puducherry, and Gujarat have confirmed supply of milk through schools but some states with higher surplus stocks of milk powder like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Punjab are yet to decide in this regard.

Also Read: Actress Katrina Kaif Encourages Everyone To Be Fit

Almost two decades have passed since the midday meal became a part of the daily routine in government schools across the country.

The central government had received complaints earlier on about inclusion of milk in midday meals. As per government norms, every child should receive 150-200 ml milk. However, there have been complaints that one litre of milk was mixed in a bucketful of water to serve to more than 80 children in a school in rural Uttar Pradesh. Some videos have also gone viral on the social media regarding the said incident. (IANS)

Previous articleIncreasing Demand For Khadi And Village Industry After ‘Vocal For Local’ Campaign
Next articleProduction Of Immunity-Boosting Plants By Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Production Of Immunity-Boosting Plants By Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH) is now making grafted plants of varieties that are rich in immunity-boosting nutrients like guava, aonla, bael,...
Read more
India

Increasing Demand For Khadi And Village Industry After ‘Vocal For Local’ Campaign

NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to be 'vocal for local' has seen an increasing demand for the Khadi and Village Industry Commission's (KVIC)...
Read more
Entertainment

Actress Katrina Kaif Encourages Everyone To Be Fit

NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif says being healthy is the key and not of a particular body type. She encourages everyone to get with the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,162FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Production Of Immunity-Boosting Plants By Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH) is now making grafted plants of varieties that are rich in immunity-boosting nutrients like guava, aonla, bael,...
Read more

Milk To Be An Integral Part Of Midday Meal Scheme

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Milk will soon be an integral part of the midday meal scheme to ensure proper nutrition to all students in government schools across the...
Read more

Increasing Demand For Khadi And Village Industry After ‘Vocal For Local’ Campaign

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call to be 'vocal for local' has seen an increasing demand for the Khadi and Village Industry Commission's (KVIC)...
Read more

Actress Katrina Kaif Encourages Everyone To Be Fit

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif says being healthy is the key and not of a particular body type. She encourages everyone to get with the...
Read more

‘A Brush With Hope’: Art Exhibition By Women Prisoners

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Back in the 1990s, when Dolly Narang started art workshops for the women prisoners in New Delhi's Tihar Jail, after being invited by Dr...
Read more

40s Are The New 20s: Health Guide

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The 40s are filled with vitality and stress in equal amounts. Health can either be at its best in one's 40s or it can...
Read more

Art From City Street Posters By Artist Viraag Desai

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Creating art from found posters on the city streets, whether they were "temporary newsprint of training courses and services or the ubiquitous film posters...
Read more

Here’s How Pandemic Affected Oral Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
According to the National Oral Health Policy draft in 2018, oral disorders have remained the most prevalent disease group for over three decades in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,162FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x