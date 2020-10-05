Monday, October 5, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Millets, Coarse Grains Are Beneficial For A Balanced Diet
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Millets, Coarse Grains Are Beneficial For A Balanced Diet

It is good to take 40 to 50 percent or 120 to 130-gram coarse grains

0
grains
Coarse grains like Kodo, Ragi, jowar are more beneficial for health. Flickr

Kodo is more beneficial for health than polished rice sold in the market. Kodo is a type of coarse grain and coarse cereals are rich in micronutrients as well as fiber so it is necessary to include coarse grains in your food intake for boosting fitness.

Renowned cooking expert Sanjeev Kapoor, who is always vocal for local food, says coarse grains like Kodo, ragi, jowar are more beneficial for health than polished grains so the menu at five-star hotels also includes millets.

Kapoor, who is also the Onboard Chef at Tata Sampann, told IANS that local food is not only beneficial for health but is also delicious so the menu of five-star hotels includes area-specific local foods which are in demand. He said, “We launched a khichdi with Tata Sampann in which we included a lot of millets and spices along with lentil rice and there is a lot of demand for it.”

Kapoor, who considers homemade food important, said it would be a better prospect if pizzas, burgers, and other continental foods were prepared at home.

Grains
A limited amount of coarse grains should always be included in the diet. Flickr

People’s increasing interest in foods containing coarse grains is undoubtedly beneficial for health as scientists have found they contain a lot of rich micronutrients.

However, scientists from the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) say that a limited amount of coarse grains should be included in the diet.

Dr. Subba Rao M. Gavaravarapu, the scientist at NIN, Hyderabad, and Chief of Nutrition Information and Communication division, said at present, the market offers only coarse grains except for all other grains which are not good because maintaining diversity in food is important.

“NIN says that a person must have food which provides 2,000 calories a day, which includes nearly 270 grams of grains in it. It is good to take 40 to 50 percent or 120 to 130-gram coarse grains. The rest of the grains we have been eating since childhood must be included in the diet,” Dr. Subba Rao added.

ALSO READ: Controlling Blood Sugar May Boost Brain Health in Diabetic Overweight Patients: Study

Micronutrients and fiber, he said, are found in coarse grains so it is beneficial to include them in food for daily intake but eating only coarse grains are not recommended.

September was celebrated as the ‘Nutrition Month’. A special program “Local Diet With Proper Nutrition” highlighted the importance of local food. Food experts described the consumption of seasonal crops grown in different parts of the country as more beneficial. In this event organized by NIN and Tata Sampann, Director of the National Institute of Nutrition Dr. R. Hemlata said there is a need to talk openly about the local food items. (IANS)

Previous articleAkhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha To Launch A YouTube Channel On Nathuram Godse
Next articleVaccines Developed Outside India Will Undergo Bridging Studies: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

NASA to Launch $23 Million Titanium Space Toilet, Designed Better For Female Astronauts

NewsGram Desk - 0
A flight carrying NASA's new $23 million titanium space toilet, designed as a better fit for female astronauts, failed to launch late Thursday and...
Read more
Entertainment

The Rise of Drug Addiction Among Youth

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SALIL GEWALI When the desire for a sense-object overwhelms, the logical mind becomes unsteady. This subsequently might force the "feet" to take wrong steps....
Read more
Environment

Delhi’s Air Quality May Deteriorate Further as Stubble Fires Increase: SAFAR

NewsGram Desk - 0
Delhi's overall air quality has been in moderate category, but is set to deteriorate further in the coming days, thanks to stubble burning, SAFAR...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,131FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

NASA to Launch $23 Million Titanium Space Toilet, Designed Better For Female Astronauts

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A flight carrying NASA's new $23 million titanium space toilet, designed as a better fit for female astronauts, failed to launch late Thursday and...
Read more

The Rise of Drug Addiction Among Youth

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SALIL GEWALI When the desire for a sense-object overwhelms, the logical mind becomes unsteady. This subsequently might force the "feet" to take wrong steps....
Read more

Delhi’s Air Quality May Deteriorate Further as Stubble Fires Increase: SAFAR

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Delhi's overall air quality has been in moderate category, but is set to deteriorate further in the coming days, thanks to stubble burning, SAFAR...
Read more

Cheetahs to Return to India Soon

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Archana Sharma If sources are to be believed, cheetahs shall be coming to India soon. They will be air-lifted either from South Africa or...
Read more

Know More About ‘Citi Exhibition Arctic: Culture and Climate’

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain Starting October 22, the British Museum is set to open a major exhibition on the history of the Arctic and its Indigenous...
Read more

5 Books to Read Post Lockdown

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Stories of powerful female leads, explored in a variety of contexts and evocative of a whole spectrum of emotions, make for good reads, just...
Read more

Theatre Is The Most Convenient Medium For An Actor: Amol Parashar

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Amol Parashar, who rose to fame with his character Chitvan Sharma in TVF Tripling, and is currently being seen in film 'Dolly Kitty...
Read more

Paytm Unveils An Android Mini App Store To Support Local Developers

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to support Indian app developers after its own app was removed by Google from its Play Store recently, leading digital payments...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,131FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada