Sunday, November 29, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Mindful And Emotional Flexibility Improves Relationships
Lead StoryLife StyleRelationships

Mindful And Emotional Flexibility Improves Relationships

Mindful flexibility linked with family and romantic relationships

0
Relationships
Mindful and emotionally flexible in tough and challenging situations not only improves the lives of individuals. Pixabay

Being emotionally flexible may be one of the most important factors when it comes to longevity and overall health of the romantic and familial relationships, say researchers.

The study, published in the ‘Journal of Contextual Behavioral Science’, statistically combined the results of 174 separate studies that had looked at acceptance and commitment therapy, mindfulness, and emotion regulation.

The researchers’ aim was to clarify how mindful flexibility on one hand and inattentive, mindless, and rigid inflexibility on the other was linked to the dynamics within families and romantic relationships.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“This meta-analysis underscores that being mindful and emotionally flexible in tough and challenging situations not only improves the lives of individuals, it might also strengthen and enrich their close relationships,” said study co-author Ronald Rogge from the University of Rochester in the US.

The results suggest that psychological flexibility and inflexibility may play key roles in both couples and families in shaping how individuals interact with the people closest to them.

Relationships
Psychological flexibility and inflexibility may play key roles in both couples and families. Pixabay

The meta-analysis, also commonly referred to as a “study of studies,” cements and adds to the findings of Rogge’s earlier work in which he and a team tested the effects of couples’ watching movies together and talking about the films afterward.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: जीडीपी गिरने के बावजूद उद्योगों ने जताया आश्चर्य, आंकड़ों को बताया अनुमान से बेहतर

In that work, the team demonstrated that couples could bring mindful awareness, compassion, and flexibility back into their relationships by using movies to spark meaningful relationship discussions, leading to both immediate and long-term benefits.

That study, conducted in 2013, found that an inexpensive, fun and relatively simple watch-and-talk approach can be just as effective as other more intensive therapist-led methods — more than halving the divorce or separation rate from 24 to 11 percent after the first three years of marriage.

“The results suggest that husbands and wives have a pretty good sense of what they might be doing right and wrong in their relationships,” Rogge said about the earlier study.

ALSO READ: Report: How Painting, Sketching Eased Lockdown Stress

“You might not need to teach them a whole lot of skills to cut the divorce rate. You might just need to get them to think about how they are currently behaving. And for five movies to give us a benefit over three years — that is awesome,” Rogge noted. (IANS)

Previous articleTumor Successfully Treated With Robotic Surgery
Next articleRussia Working on Development of Own Space Station

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Puff-Throated Babbler Spotted in Rajasthan

NewsGram Desk - 0
The spotting of a new species of babbler bird has added a new dimension to Rajasthan's rich biodiversity. The small resident bird spotted in...
Read more
Business

Holiday Homes Demand Increased During Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the pandemic has significantly impacted the operations of businesses and people's working model, housing preferences also have changed and the demand for holiday...
Read more
Lead Story

Researchers Discover Galaxy Surviving Black Hole’s Hunger

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have discovered a galaxy that has been managing to survive a black hole's hunger by continuing to birth new stars, about 100 Sun-sized...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Puff-Throated Babbler Spotted in Rajasthan

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The spotting of a new species of babbler bird has added a new dimension to Rajasthan's rich biodiversity. The small resident bird spotted in...
Read more

Holiday Homes Demand Increased During Pandemic

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As the pandemic has significantly impacted the operations of businesses and people's working model, housing preferences also have changed and the demand for holiday...
Read more

Researchers Discover Galaxy Surviving Black Hole’s Hunger

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have discovered a galaxy that has been managing to survive a black hole's hunger by continuing to birth new stars, about 100 Sun-sized...
Read more

Areas of Brain Promoting Patience Releasing Serotonin

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified specific areas of the brain that individually promote patience through the action of serotonin, a chemical that the body produces. The research,...
Read more

Climate Change Resulting Decline in Arid Regions’ Vegetation

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
While climate change and rising global temperatures are leading to declining in vegetation in arid regions of the world's poorest countries, the situation appears...
Read more

Instagram Allows Advertisers Create Sponsored Ads From User Accounts

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned Instagram is now allowing advertisers to create sponsored ads from user accounts and the feature is part of its update to branded content...
Read more

India’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Increase By $2.5 Billion

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
India's foreign exchange reserves rose $2.51 billion during the week ended November 20. According to the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement, the reserves...
Read more

Essence of Individual Remains Stable Over Years

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a unique study, researchers have now shown that the essence of an individual remains largely stable over the years. "In our study, we tried...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada