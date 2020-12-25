Ministry of Culture To find The Truth Of Tomb Dara Shikoh

A committee constituted by the Ministry of Culture to find the tomb of Dara Shikoh, eldest son of the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, in January this year will visit Humayun’s tomb again on January 11, 2021, to find out the truth behind the claim of Municipal Corporation of Delhi engineer Sanjeev Kumar Singh.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the committee on Thursday. R. S. Bisht, B. R. Mani, K. N. Dixit, Dr. K. K. Muhammad, Syed Jamal Hasan, and B. M. Pandey are also on the committee. Singh had claimed that he found the tomb of Dara Shikoh in Humayun’s tomb. Sources said that members of the committee agreed to his claims and they also matched the estimates of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

After a meeting on Thursday to locate the tomb of Dara Shikoh at Humayun Mausoleum, committee member BR Mani told IANS, “In today’s meeting it is decided that in January the committee members will visit the site. Municipal Corporation of Delhi engineer Sanjeev Kumar Singh will also be called. Only then will a decision be taken on the tomb of Dara Shikoh. The report will go to the ministry after the committee’s visit. Some members have visited the site earlier. ”

He said that when the Persian book Alamgirnama written by Mohammed Kazim, who wrote the official history in the era of Aurangzeb, was translated it was found that it has complete information about the killing and cremation of Dara Shikoh. According to the book, Dara’s body was buried in the basement of Humayun’s tomb, where Akbar’s other sons Daniel and Murad were buried.

Singh said, “He successfully found the grave of Dara Shikoh after four years of rigorous efforts. The grave of Dara Shikoh was found after studying the styles of the tombs of all times. The Alamgirnama book showed the way. I made this report of my own will and the report was praised by all. It is a pleasure to bring this into the light.”

Darashikoh, one of the four sons of the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, was assassinated in 1659 by his own brother Aurangzeb. Dara Shikoh was not only a scholar of Indian Upanishads and philosophy but was liberal as well. Due to his liberal view, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh likes the character of Dara Shikoh among the other Mughal rulers. In such a situation, the discovery of Dara Shikoh’s tomb holds extreme importance for the government. (IANS)