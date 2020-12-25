Friday, December 25, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Ministry of Culture To find The Truth Of Tomb Dara Shikoh
IndiaIndian History & CultureLead Story

Ministry of Culture To find The Truth Of Tomb Dara Shikoh

Darashikoh, one of the four sons of the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan

0
Dara Shikoh
A committee by Ministry of Culture will find out the truth about Dara Shikoh tomb. IANS

A committee constituted by the Ministry of Culture to find the tomb of Dara Shikoh, eldest son of the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, in January this year will visit Humayun’s tomb again on January 11, 2021, to find out the truth behind the claim of Municipal Corporation of Delhi engineer Sanjeev Kumar Singh.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the committee on Thursday. R. S. Bisht, B. R. Mani, K. N. Dixit, Dr. K. K. Muhammad, Syed Jamal Hasan, and B. M. Pandey are also on the committee. Singh had claimed that he found the tomb of Dara Shikoh in Humayun’s tomb. Sources said that members of the committee agreed to his claims and they also matched the estimates of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated

After a meeting on Thursday to locate the tomb of Dara Shikoh at Humayun Mausoleum, committee member BR Mani told IANS, “In today’s meeting it is decided that in January the committee members will visit the site. Municipal Corporation of Delhi engineer Sanjeev Kumar Singh will also be called. Only then will a decision be taken on the tomb of Dara Shikoh. The report will go to the ministry after the committee’s visit. Some members have visited the site earlier. ”

After the meeting, the committee member BR Mani told IANS, “It has been decided that the committee members will visit the site in January again. Any decision on the tomb of Dara Shikoh will be taken after that only. A report will be sent to the ministry after the committee’s visit. Some other members had already visited the site earlier.”

Dara Shikoh
Dara Singh. IANS

He said that when the Persian book Alamgirnama written by Mohammed Kazim, who wrote the official history in the era of Aurangzeb, was translated it was found that it has complete information about the killing and cremation of Dara Shikoh. According to the book, Dara’s body was buried in the basement of Humayun’s tomb, where Akbar’s other sons Daniel and Murad were buried.

ALSO READ: AI-Driven Sensor Can Monitor Brain Serotonin Levels

Singh said, “He successfully found the grave of Dara Shikoh after four years of rigorous efforts. The grave of Dara Shikoh was found after studying the styles of the tombs of all times. The Alamgirnama book showed the way. I made this report of my own will and the report was praised by all. It is a pleasure to bring this into the light.”

Darashikoh, one of the four sons of the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, was assassinated in 1659 by his own brother Aurangzeb. Dara Shikoh was not only a scholar of Indian Upanishads and philosophy but was liberal as well. Due to his liberal view, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh likes the character of Dara Shikoh among the other Mughal rulers. In such a situation, the discovery of Dara Shikoh’s tomb holds extreme importance for the government. (IANS)

Previous articleAI-Driven Sensor Can Monitor Brain Serotonin Levels
Next articleThe Changing Fashion Preferences Of People

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Survey Reveals What People Missed Most About Offices

NewsGram Desk - 0
With work-from-home taking over most of our lives in 2020, do people miss going to their workplaces? A WeWork year-end survey reveals that office parties,...
Read more
Business

How To Use Fat Burners For Gaining Better Weight Loss Results

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY RANDY STARK Many people aspire for a toned and well-sculpted body. In the world of supplements, many people are struggling and are desperate to...
Read more
Lead Story

Websites Can Entice Users To Reveal More Of Their Private Information

NewsGram Desk - 0
Online users are more likely to reveal private information based on how website forms are structured to elicit data, new research has found. The...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Survey Reveals What People Missed Most About Offices

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With work-from-home taking over most of our lives in 2020, do people miss going to their workplaces? A WeWork year-end survey reveals that office parties,...
Read more

How To Use Fat Burners For Gaining Better Weight Loss Results

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY RANDY STARK Many people aspire for a toned and well-sculpted body. In the world of supplements, many people are struggling and are desperate to...
Read more

Websites Can Entice Users To Reveal More Of Their Private Information

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Online users are more likely to reveal private information based on how website forms are structured to elicit data, new research has found. The...
Read more

iPhone’s Built-In Calculator App With A Scientific Mode

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Do you know that your iPhone has a calculator with a scientific model that is visible when the device is kept in a portrait...
Read more

Pankaj Tripathi: I Fail To Understand Why Women Keep Quiet About Their Trauma

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Pankaj Tripathi says he is unable to understand why women prefer to keep quiet instead of opening up whenever they experience some sort...
Read more

Fashion Mantra Of 2021: Re-Wear And Reuse Your Styles

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Buying sustainable fashion was predicted to be the trend of 2020 last December. At this time most of us had not even heard of...
Read more

The Changing Fashion Preferences Of People

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic has brought certain lifestyle modifications -- first-time consumers of eco-friendly products and consciously adopting change which has translated into bigger markets for...
Read more

Ministry of Culture To find The Truth Of Tomb Dara Shikoh

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A committee constituted by the Ministry of Culture to find the tomb of Dara Shikoh, eldest son of the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada