15 Top Animation Software to Help You Design Outstanding Resumes Online

By Emma Star
Regular resumes are no longer enough to impress recruiters. Currently, applicants must go a step further and get creative with their CVs. This has led to the growing popularity of animated resumes to stand out among many job seekers.
However, to create a captivating and convincing animated CV, you need an equally powerful animation maker like . In case you don't know any, don't stress. This guide will help you by introducing the top 15 animation tools. Let's dive in.
An animated resume is an animation video that demonstrates your academic qualifications, skills, and professional background. In addition to the text content, this type of CV is enhanced by animated characters, visual effects, and motion graphics. It is normally a brief account showcasing why you are suitable for a certain role, so it's often less than two minutes long.
Below are the benefits of an animated resume:
Distinguishes your application from those of other applicants.
Captures recruiters with a short attention span.
Creates a memorable, lasting impression.
Illustrates your creativity and tech savviness.
Lets you connect with the employer on a personal level.
Makes a bold statement and shows you are willing to take a risk.
You cannot make a successful trip with an unroadworthy vehicle. Similarly, you cannot create a captivating animated resume without the right animation maker.
The ideal software provides the tools you need and makes the creation process a smooth experience. So, which are the characteristics of a good animation creator? Let's find out below:
Ease of use
The software should have an intuitive interface that allows you to access and use all the features and digital assets without a hassle.
Key features
A good cartoon maker has basic animating properties like pre-made characters, props, templates, text-to-speech, and text styles.
Online-based
This means you will not need to install it on your computer. It conserves space on your device and lets you access the animator from anywhere.
Affordability
You shouldn't need to break the bank for the ideal software. Choose one with a free plan, a trial period, or a cheap subscription plan.
Here, we’ll dive deeper to better understand these tools and their features.
Doratoon
This is a free animation software equipped with 1000+ templates to help you create an engaging animated CV within minutes. It saves you the pain of creating a video from scratch and provides thousands of stock footage to enhance your resume. Doratoon is easy to use but has plenty of tutorial clips in case you need help.
Features:
Customizable templates.
10,000+ props and backgrounds.
Multiple animation effects.
Pre-animated characters.
FlexClip
FlexClip is an online animation maker with 27 templates dedicated to creating professional animated resumes. They are labeled according to the profession they are best suited for, such as graphic design and teaching. Also, since the length is sensitive in video resumes, FlexClip has an easy-to-use video trimmer.
Features:
Supports voice-over.
Rich transitions.
1000+ text animations.
Motion graphics.
InVideo
InVideo has an AI text-to-video editor that automatically converts the text in your resume to a video within minutes. You can then leverage its extensive range of video and text effects and filters to customize the animated CV. Furthermore, InVideo has an in-built voice-over recorder and plenty of stock music.
Features:
20+ pre-made resume templates.
Extensive soundtrack library.
HD quality videos.
Enables wide, square, and vertical aspect ratios.
Biteable
This is one of the leading online animation makers. It is stacked with animated characters, templates, and video effects suitable for creating an engaging resume. Biteable also lets you add a call to action button that you can leverage to enable the employer to contact you with a single click.
Features:
Support 2D and 3D resumes.
User-friendly.
Pre-set scenes.
1,000,000+ media assets.
Animaker
This software lets you design an animated character that represents your persona to use in your resume. Also, Animaker uses a simple drag-and-drop builder, so adding elements to enhance your CV video is pretty simple. Furthermore, you can download your animated CV in 4K.
Features:
Stunning visual effects.
100+ fonts.
100M+ stock photos and videos.
Instant video resizing.
Veed.io
Veed's collection of pre-animated resume templates saves you time and simultaneously allows you to boost the quality of your video. You can add borders, characters, props, and even highlighters from its simple and well-labeled menu. Veed supports screen recording, which is helpful if you intend to revisit your steps later.
Features:
Auto-generated subtitles.
Collaboration in case someone is assisting you remotely.
Multiple text styles.
2GB cloud-based storage.
Renderforest
Renderforest enables you to design a compelling and professional animated resume due to its support of 2D, 3D, and CG realistic animation. It also has an extensive color palette you can leverage to enhance your video's visual appeal. Renderforest has over 200 templates to help kickstart your resume.
Features:
Character builder.
Auto lip sync
Import your own media.
Export videos in 720p or 1080p.
Filmora
With Filmora, you can use the pre-animated elements, upload your own, or simultaneously record yourself and your voice. Once you have the content, you can animate the clip and add effects like transitions. This software also comes with a motion graphics feature, so the characters in your resume are not static.
Features:
Preset resume templates.
Drag and drop builder.
Direct video sharing.
Stabilize recorded video footage.
Powtoon
In addition to being free and cloud-based, Powtoon is convenient because it runs effectively even on less powerful computers. It is also simple to use, with a short learning curve that makes it suitable for beginners. Powtoon is integrated with some of the top media sites enabling you to access a vast collection of digital assets.
Features:
Custom text-styles.
Adjustable aspect ratios.
Multiple video export formats.
Supports HD videos.
Moovly
Moovly offers various animation styles to create your animated resume, such as doodle or cartoon. However, you can use any other video style, including your own, if you have one. It has a full-featured free version with over one million royalty-free media files, including character illustrations, videos, photos, and sound effects.
Features:
Fully customizable templates.
100+ artificial voice-over voices.
Intuitive interface.
Smooth transitions.
Vyond
Vyond is an efficient and user-friendly website for animation. It lets you create unique and high-quality animated CVs through features such as 3D characters and stunning templates. This platform also auto-saves, so you don't lose your progress if you accidentally leave the page.
Features:
Voice-over.
Automatic lip-sync,
Unlimited character customization.
Media import.
Blender
Blender is an animation solution stacked with hundreds of powerful video editing tools and customizable templates. It is open source, and you can use it to create your resume at no cost. With Blender, you can edit character poses and add motion to suit your resume video's objective.
Features:
Supports 3D animation.
Seemingly endless video effects.
100+ cartoon characters.
Enables rigging.
Animatron
Animatron, a free animation maker, enables you to grab an employer's attention with an innovative animated resume. You can leverage the hundreds of scenic backgrounds and props to design captivating slides. If you prefer to use some of your own media, Animatron's drag-and-drop builder makes uploading a walk in the park.
Features:
Whiteboard animation.
Supports HTML5 animation.
500,000+ royalty-free media.
200+ pre-animated templates.
Canva
Canva is an all-in-one animation platform that offers infinite video customization. You can edit your animated CV by tweaking the characters, text, borders, templates, and more. Once you are done editing, you can email or share your resume video directly from this free animation maker.
Features:
Cinematic transitions.
Custom animation timing.
30+ text effects.
Unique voice-over and audio edits.
MotionDen
MotionDen is a hub for templates and enables you to design your resume by selecting and editing a template. These preset scenes are updated weekly, so you can always find a fresh and unique one to use. In addition, it lets you add and edit text, import your own video clips, choose the video style, and more.
Features:
Innovative character illustrations.
Text overlay.
Extensive media library.
3D video editing.
If you intend to design an animated resume online, you now have more than enough tools to get the job done. Even if you are new to animation, the platforms in this guide are intuitive and friendly to all users regardless of their animating ability.
However, for the easiest and most efficient resume-designing experience, I suggest using Doratoon. Its website design, features list, and media assets are all geared toward helping you create an animated CV that will wow any recruiter.
