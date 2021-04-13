Tuesday, April 13, 2021
“It is a Misconception That Social Media Has Created Social Divide”, Says Atul Kulkarni

Social Media has just created a TANGIBLE RECORD of how we all think

Social Media
Social Media has just created a TANGIBLE RECORD of how we all think. Pixabay

Refuting claims made by many that social media leads to divisive opinions, actor Atul Kulkarni on Tuesday offered his interpretation on the matter.

Kulkarni tweeted: “It’s a misconception that Social Media has CREATED social divide and divisive opinions. They’ve been ever-present and that’s why they managed to surface so quickly and universally. Social Media has just created a TANGIBLE RECORD of how we all think…”

Commenting on the actor’s tweet, netizens expressed their opinion.

“It has reinforced and legitimized it. This divide may have been there it was never something one could take pride in. Now it’s something one flaunts,” commented a user.

Atul Kulkarni
Refuting claims made by many that social media leads to divisive opinions, actor Atul Kulkarni on Tuesday offered his interpretation on the matter.

“The sane and sensible voices are drowned in the noise of extreme and polarized views on SM. It wasn’t the case earlier,” suggested another user.

“Perfecto… the hate was always there, social media has helped such people to come out of dormancy,” shared another user.

On the work front, Kulkarni will next be seen in the upcoming thriller titled “A Thursday” alongside Yami Gautam, Dimple Kapadia, Neha Dhupia, and Maya Sara. (IANS/KR)

