Sunday, December 27, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business finance "Mission Rojgar" To Provide 50 Lakh Jobs By March 2021
BusinessfinanceLead Story

“Mission Rojgar” To Provide 50 Lakh Jobs By March 2021

The campaign Mission Rojgar ranges from regular appointments to outsourcing, contracting, skill training, self-employment, and the creation of man-days

0
mission Rojgar
UP government launches a new mission campaign. Pixabay

The Uttar Pradesh government’s special campaign “Mission Rojgar” launched on December 5, which aims at providing jobs to 50 lakh youth by March 2021, has so far employed 21,75,443 youth in the state. The campaign Mission Rojgar ranges from regular appointments to outsourcing, contracting, skill training, self-employment, and the creation of man-days.

Various state government departments, development, and industrial development authorities, commissions, corporations, councils and boards, private firms, and institutions providing skills training and helping in self-employment will provide these opportunities.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

So far, the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, Panchayati Raj, sports, fisheries, vocational education and skills, labor, basic education, and public works department have made remarkable progress in creating employment and man-days.

mission Rojgar
The campaign is set to provide about 5 lakh jobs. Pixabay

In order to provide employment and self-employment to more and more youths, the government will campaign and organize beneficiary-oriented programs along with awareness programs in the presence of public representatives at the district level. The information department will ensure wide publicity for the program so that youth benefit from this campaign.

ALSO READ: Online, E-Learning Jobs Witness Four-Fold Jump: Naukri

At the local level, the MSME sector, which employs the most with low capital, minimum risk, and infrastructure, will play an important role. As more and more new units are opened in this sector, old units are increasing their production capacity through technological up-gradation and enhancing the quality of their products as per the market demand.

Additional Chief Secretary (MSME) Navneet Sehgal said that in the current financial year, the target is to give Rs 75,000 crore loan to 20 lakh new and old units. “So far, loans worth nearly Rs 30,000 crore have been disbursed to more than 11 lakh units. If an average of 4 to 5 people gets employment in a unit, then 80 lakh to one crore people will get employment in this sector alone in this financial year.” (IANS)

Previous article2021 Will Drive The Next Level Of Innovation Across Sectors
Next articleThe Best Spots Across The USA For Some Aurora-Watching

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Difference In BP Readings Between Arms Is Linked To Death Risk

NewsGram Desk - 0
The difference in blood pressure readings between arms is linked to a greater risk of heart attack, stroke, and death, a significant, large international...
Read more
Lead Story

The Best Spots Across The USA For Some Aurora-Watching

NewsGram Desk - 0
2021 is the year for curious travelers as people are set with their off-beat travel bucket lists. Travel trends to look forward to in...
Read more
Business

2021 Will Drive The Next Level Of Innovation Across Sectors

NewsGram Desk - 0
Key learning from the pandemic-hit year is that every business needs to be a digital business and resilience, adaptability, and lifelong learning have been...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Difference In BP Readings Between Arms Is Linked To Death Risk

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The difference in blood pressure readings between arms is linked to a greater risk of heart attack, stroke, and death, a significant, large international...
Read more

The Best Spots Across The USA For Some Aurora-Watching

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
2021 is the year for curious travelers as people are set with their off-beat travel bucket lists. Travel trends to look forward to in...
Read more

“Mission Rojgar” To Provide 50 Lakh Jobs By March 2021

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The Uttar Pradesh government's special campaign "Mission Rojgar" launched on December 5, which aims at providing jobs to 50 lakh youth by March 2021,...
Read more

2021 Will Drive The Next Level Of Innovation Across Sectors

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Key learning from the pandemic-hit year is that every business needs to be a digital business and resilience, adaptability, and lifelong learning have been...
Read more

Why Is KMC Deputy Mayor Sanjay Mohite Called ‘Cycle Samaritan’

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
At sharp 7 a.m. every day, Kolhapur Municipal Corporation's (KMC) Deputy Mayor Sanjay Mohite of the Congress exits his home, breathes the fresh morning...
Read more

Rewind 2020: Movies And Series Linked To Social And Political Issues

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL With pandemic hitting this year we all have been confined to our homes, relaxing and watching all the possible content on OTT...
Read more

Top 10 Tips To Help You Become A Video Influencer

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The stakes are changing for the advertising industry, which is evident from how advertising channels are evolving. Today, influencer marketing has become a sensation,...
Read more

Report: 2021 Can Be The Year Of Innovation, Recovery, Renewal

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
After a roller-coaster 2020, businesses of all sizes are trying to sustain and reset for growth, and the coming year will be one of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada