Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Mobility in Business: How to Make the Most of it
BusinessLead StoryScience & Technology

Mobility in Business: How to Make the Most of it

Today, digital mobility is an incremental part of organizational growth

0
Mobility in Business: how to make the most of it
he mobility exercise can be extremely rewarding if done right. Unsplash

Technology and digital devices have swiftly entered our day to day lives, impacting every single action and decision. Without a doubt, technology has made our lives easier. Ever since technology became more accessible, its importance in businesses is also significantly increased. Earlier, technology was largely limited to the use of knowledge workers, was particularly heavy and immobile, and was operational only within the office or business perimeters. Today, digital mobility is an incremental part of organizational growth, be it for any industry vertical and every employee- a knowledge worker or a frontline employee makes use of at least one digital device for accomplishing work. 

The mobility exercise can be extremely rewarding if done right. Unfortunately, it is not that straightforward. Mobility in business doesn’t simply involve giving mobile devices to your employees to work or deploying mobile devices at strategic positions in customer-facing businesses. Let’s learn how to make the most of it:

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Have a mobility strategy

Nothing beats this- having a mobility strategy can not only help in identifying the number of devices that you need to procure for the business but can also help in optimizing the purchase according to the requirements-which OS is needed? What is the ideal device type? The next advantage of having a mobility strategy is that you can understand the various modes of management of these devices- will your IT have full control? Will your employees be able to use the device for personal work? Will the personal devices of your employees be allowed to be used for work? This is especially necessary if your workforce is diverse, your offices are spread across multiple locations and you plan to have a large device inventory deployed. 

A mobile device management software is critical to business mobility but is pointless without a mobility strategy. Having a mobility strategy can help in grasping the scope of your mobility exercise and mitigating the challenges surrounding the same before the mobile devices are set in motion. 

Mobility in Business: how to make the most of it
Having a mobility strategy can help in grasping the scope of your mobility exercise. Unsplash

Make way for remote working

Like it or not, remote working is here to stay. The proliferation of millennials in the workforce had already created the need to offer flexibility and location independence while working. While several organizations were considering it as a perk or a reward, most organizations were shying away from the concept of mobility and remote working. But the post-pandemic world is heavily mobility driven and everything-remote is a necessity. 

When planning for business mobility, of course, choose devices that are ‘mobile’ but also factor in the challenges of remote working- from remote access to remote troubleshooting. Consider the remote working requirements such as devices connecting to unknown networks, accessing business resources from remote locations, and employees using their favorite devices for work alternatively to accomplish quick tasks such as sending out emails.

Mobility in Business: how to make the most of it
The proliferation of millennials in the workforce had already created the need to offer flexibility and location independence while working. Unsplash

Don’t ignore automation

When a large device inventory is in play, the IT teams are overburdened with the device management tasks- right from provisioning to deploying, location tracking to the security of data and devices. Introducing automation to provision the devices with OOB (out of the box enrollment), zero-touch deployment is the first step to simplify IT tasks. Making use of a mobile device management tool to track location, enforcing security policies and access control, and automating checks for security and compliance can not only lighten the IT responsibilities but also ensure that your mobility works for your business. 

Also Read: 8 Tips For Healthy Skin During Monsoon

Closing lines…

When mobility is coupled with the right device management tools, it can be extremely beneficial to drive your businesses in the right direction. 

Author Bio

Renuka Shahane

Renuka Shahane is a Sr. Content Writer at Scalefusion -a leading Mobile Device Management solution. An engineering graduate, an Apple junkie and an avid reader, she has 5+ years of experience in content creation, content strategy and PR for technology and web-based startups. Renuka is keen in learning new trends surrounding cybersecurity, repercussions of remote working and the evolution of enterprise mobility.

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored, and hence promotes some commercial links.)

Previous article8 Tips For Healthy Skin During Monsoon
Next articleYouTube Outro Complete Guide

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Anushka Sharma: Our Industry is Very Good at Taking Precautions

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Anushka Sharma is keen to see Bollywood bounce back after the Covid pandemic and feels the industry is good at taking precautions. "Our industry...
Read more
Entertainment

Actress Kajol’s Message On Women’s Equality Day

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kajol reiterated that people should treat boys and girl equally in every way, on the occasion of Women's Equality Day on Wednesday. "Lets take...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Me Time With DIY Spas At Home

NewsGram Desk - 0
Do It Yourself spas have become an essential part of "Me time", as we juggle work from home and living at work (for most...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,086FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Anushka Sharma: Our Industry is Very Good at Taking Precautions

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Anushka Sharma is keen to see Bollywood bounce back after the Covid pandemic and feels the industry is good at taking precautions. "Our industry...
Read more

Actress Kajol’s Message On Women’s Equality Day

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kajol reiterated that people should treat boys and girl equally in every way, on the occasion of Women's Equality Day on Wednesday. "Lets take...
Read more

Me Time With DIY Spas At Home

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Do It Yourself spas have become an essential part of "Me time", as we juggle work from home and living at work (for most...
Read more

Taapsee’s Athletic Diet For Rashmi Rocket

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Taapsee Pannu has started working on her diet to get an athletic frame for the upcoming sports film, Rashmi Rocket. The actress shared a...
Read more

Gender Equality Day: ‘Voice Of Art’

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Art since time immemorial has been a powerful medium of expression and communication to inspire change and empower a voice. To commemorate Gender Equality...
Read more

Health Goals That Are ‘SMART’

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid-19 outbreak has brought along the burden of uncertainty and fear amongst people; on a global scale, citizens have now become accustomed to...
Read more

Online Exhibition: Botanical Miniatures go on View

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain Two centuries ago, the British botanists began a visual study of Indian flora. Indian artists were commissioned to make botanical paintings which...
Read more

Covid Patients With Diabetes, Obesity 3 Times More Likely to Die: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
COVID-19 patients hospitalised with high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes were over three times more likely to die from the viral disease, say researchers. The...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,086FansLike
434FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.