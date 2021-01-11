Monday, January 11, 2021
Modi: Made In India Vaccines Most Cost Effective In The World

The Made in India vaccination drive from January 16

India vaccines
Public representatives are not in the priority list. Pixabay

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasized that India is entering into a decisive battle against Covid-19, as the country prepares for the Made in India vaccination drive from January 16.

Making the closing remarks at the meeting with the Chief Ministers on Covid vaccine roll-out, the Prime Minister said that the public representatives are not on the priority list and the first round of vaccines will be given to the frontline workers. He also said that the state governments will not have to pay for the first round of Covid vaccines as the Centre will bear the cost.

“We have to continue creating public awareness, but the maximum awareness is required after the second and third round when we complete three crore vaccinations,” Modi said. “Public representatives are not on the priority list. Only the frontline and healthcare workers are on the list. The fight against coronavirus is an example of India’s federalism,” the Prime Minister said.

“India is entering into a decisive battle against Covid-19 and we should not let our guard down now. We are going to start the vaccination drive on January 16. It is a matter of pride for us that the two approved vaccines for Covid-19 are both Made in India,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that both the India origin vaccines are more cost-effective than any other vaccine in the world. “Apart from the two already approved vaccines, four others are in the pipeline. It will help us plan for the future in a better way. Our experts have taken all precautions to provide the countrymen with effective vaccines,” Modi said. The Prime Minister said that these vaccines are made keeping in mind the situation of the country. “In the second phase, people above 50 years of age will be vaccinated,” Modi said. (IANS)

