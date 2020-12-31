Moments That Took Place In Bollywood 2020

While the year 2020 would always be remembered for the havoc the pandemic created for humankind, it also becomes momentous as it marked several events and moments that brought cheer to life.

From celebrities tying the knots to some getting pregnant and many Bollywood stars venturing into OTT platforms, 2020 saw it all moments. Let’s rewind and look back at some of those moments that took place in 2020.

Lockdown weddings

Lockdown weddings were a hit in 2020 as many celebrities chose to enter the wedding lock in a private wedding ceremony rather than a star-studded wedding. Actress Kajal Aggarwal married her long-time boyfriend Gautam Kitchlu in a private ceremony in Mumbai. Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh also tied the knot during this period.

Actor Rana Daggubati married his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj at an intimate wedding ceremony in Hyderabad. Actor and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauhar Khan also tied the knot with a social media influencer Zaid Darbar in Mumbai. Cricketer Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic also had an intimate wedding during this period.

Celebs announce pregnancy

While some couples spent their days in lockdown baking in the kitchen, others have spent it whipping up a storm. Celebrities around the globe forced into home sheltering have used this time to get pregnant.

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced the couple’s first pregnancy on social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are also expecting their second baby. Across high seas, supermodel Gigi Hadid and boyfriend Zayn Malik confirmed they were expecting their first child together. Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic welcomed their first child during this period.

FASHION, art shows go digital

Major international and Indian fashion events like the New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week and India Fashion Week, and Lakme Fashion Week went online and were held in digital format. Deviating from the tried and tested and adapting to a ‘new normal’, these online events were very much appreciated and accepted by consumers as well as the designers. The India Art Festival (IAF), a contemporary art fair, also took the conventional presentation of visual art to a digital platform with the ‘Virtual India Art Festival’.

Celebs debut on OTT platforms

The year 2020 saw veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah made his OTT debut with ‘Bandish Bandits’. Actress Sushmita Sen returned to acting after a decade with the web-series ‘Aarya’. Karisma Kapoor too made her digital debut this year with ALT Balaji’s show ‘Mentalhood’. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez was also seen in the show ‘Mrs. Serial Killer’ on Netflix.

Abhishek Bachchan made his OTT debut with the crime thriller show ‘Breath: Into The Shadows’ on Amazon Prime Video. (IANS)