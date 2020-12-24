Thursday, December 24, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Monitor Productivity Of Your Employees Working From Home: Here’s How
BusinessLead Story

Monitor Productivity Of Your Employees Working From Home: Here’s How

Various ways in which you can monitor your employees as they work from home

0
working from home
Keep an eye on the productivity of your employees working from home. Pixabay

BY HUBERT DWIGHT

In the wake of the global emergency that is prevailing, work from home was adopted by organizations as the work arrangement. This sudden shift in the workspace redefined the corporate landscape and gave rise to several challenges. 

These challenges, however, might have been overwhelming but surely not impossible to tackle. One of the major difficulties that were faced by most of the organizations was to track the performance, timings, and workload of employees. 

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Many times, employees keep adding to their workload and avoid saying no to their managers or employers. This makes them feel overwhelmed and further hampers their productivity. Thus, it is essential for you to keep a track of the workload that every employee has and the amount of time they spend on carrying out a particular task. 

In this article, you can read about the various ways in which you can monitor your employees as they work from home. You can track their log-in time, the workload, and even work on improving employee morale. 

Ways to monitor employees working from home 

  • Employ time tracking 

Thanks to the advancement in technology, there are now digital or cloud-based tools that you can use to track the hours of your employees. An employee time tracking software allows you to use the feature via which you can easily monitor the clock-in and clock-out timings of your employees. Moreover, when employees know that they are being monitored, they tend to start  It is true that getting your employees on board with this tool can be a tad bit challenging. 

working from home
Use time tracking software to record the timings of your employees. Flickr

However, when employees understand that this tool holds great value for them as well, they can easily start adapting. While it helps in working on their productivity, this tool also allows them to figure out the time that each project is taking up. This helps them to prioritize and allocate their time better. 

  • Organize projects using apps

Just like for tracking one’s time, there are also new apps that help you manage your projects in a much organized and better way. With the help of effective project management tools, which are plenty in the market, you can very easily create task lists, manage your workload better, and increase your chances of meeting the client-given deadlines. 

With the help of this tool, you can easily track the work progress of each of your employees. This helps you to allocate your resources and also learn about the workload that each of your employees currently has. It leads to an effective delegation of work. Moreover, it also eliminates the need for you to contact your employees via calls or mails to take an update. 

  • Create a list of tasks 

While task lists can be worked on with the help of project management software, but these tasks lists focus on the work of individual employees rather than the entire team project. The individual task lists have a lot more to offer than the project management tools. For instance, with the help of these task lists of individual employees, you can easily figure out if you have delegated the workload of a particular project unevenly or unfairly. 

ALSO READ: Indians Willing To Take Salary Cut To Work From Home

When your employees understand that you are keeping their best interests in mind, they tend to take their responsibility more seriously. This helps them stay focused and productive. When your workforce is meeting the deadlines, it gets easier for you to achieve your goals and objectives easily. 

Conclusion 

Work from home might have brought a lot of comfort with itself for employees, however, a lot more challenges also accompanied. These challenges might be a little difficult to tackle but surely not impossible. While monitoring the performance and timings of employees was a major hurdle, thanks to the digital tools and software in the market, this difficulty is now a lot easier to tackle. 

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored, and hence promotes some commercial links.)

Previous articleResearch: How A Person’s Brain Navigates An Actual Physical Space
Next articleAI-Driven Sensor Can Monitor Brain Serotonin Levels

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

AI-Driven Sensor Can Monitor Brain Serotonin Levels

NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have devised an artificial intelligence (AI)-a designed sensor that can help monitor serotonin transmission in the brain under more natural conditions, thus helping...
Read more
Lead Story

Research: How A Person’s Brain Navigates An Actual Physical Space

NewsGram Desk - 0
For the first time, scientists have recorded how our brains navigate physical space and keep track of others' location, suggesting that our brains generate...
Read more
Business

The Expected Trends In The F&B Industry By 2021

NewsGram Desk - 0
The only way to move forward is to leave something behind. With 2021 around the corner, everyone wants to forget their woes and look...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

AI-Driven Sensor Can Monitor Brain Serotonin Levels

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists have devised an artificial intelligence (AI)-a designed sensor that can help monitor serotonin transmission in the brain under more natural conditions, thus helping...
Read more

Monitor Productivity Of Your Employees Working From Home: Here’s How

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY HUBERT DWIGHT In the wake of the global emergency that is prevailing, work from home was adopted by organizations as the work arrangement. This...
Read more

Research: How A Person’s Brain Navigates An Actual Physical Space

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
For the first time, scientists have recorded how our brains navigate physical space and keep track of others' location, suggesting that our brains generate...
Read more

The Expected Trends In The F&B Industry By 2021

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The only way to move forward is to leave something behind. With 2021 around the corner, everyone wants to forget their woes and look...
Read more

Face Coverings Is Not Preventing Kids From Understanding Facial Expressions

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The use of face coverings to keep Covid-19 in check is not preventing kids from understanding facial expressions, says a study. The research, published...
Read more

Light Smokers Likely To Meet The Criteria For Nicotine Addiction

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Even if you consider yourself a light or "casual" smoker, it does not necessarily mean that you have completely escaped nicotine addiction, warns new...
Read more

List Of The Year’s Biggest Social Media Celebrities

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Celebrities have millions of followers on various social media platforms. In 2020, some of the stars managed to gain more traction than others owing...
Read more

7 DNA Fingerprints Or Patterns That Define Cancer Risk In People

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Rewriting the textbook explanation of why some people are at a higher risk of developing cancer, researchers from the University of Calgary have for...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada