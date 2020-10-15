Thursday, October 15, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Moon Once had a Magnetic Field Shielding the Earth's Atmosphere
Lead StoryScience & TechnologyUSAWorld

Moon Once had a Magnetic Field Shielding the Earth’s Atmosphere

Moon had Shared A Magnetic Field with Earth For its Protection

0
Moon
The shared magnetic field situation, with Earth and Moon's magnetospheres joined, could have persisted from 4.1 to 3.5 billion years ago. Unsplash

The Moon played a huge role in the evolution of life on Earth as a new study suggests that our natural satellite once had a magnetic field that helped shield our home planet from harmful solar radiation during a critical early time.

The shared magnetic field situation, with Earth and Moon’s magnetospheres joined, could have persisted from 4.1 to 3.5 billion years ago, according to the NASA-led study published in the journal Science Advances.

“The Moon seems to have presented a substantial protective barrier against the solar wind for the Earth, which was critical to Earth’s ability to maintain its atmosphere during this time,” said Jim Green, NASA’s chief scientist and lead author of the new study.

“We look forward to following up on these findings when NASA sends astronauts to the Moon through the Artemis program, which will return critical samples of the lunar South Pole.”

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

Scientists have long known about Earth’s magnetic field, which causes the beautifully colored aurorae in the Arctic and Antarctic regions.

Thanks to studies of samples of the lunar surface from the Apollo missions, scientists figured out that the Moon once had a magnetosphere, too.

The new study simulated how the magnetic fields of the Earth and Moon behaved about four billion years ago.

Moon
The magnetic field must have diminished significantly 3.2 billion years ago, and vanished by about 1.5 billion years ago, said the study. Unsplash

Scientists created a computer model to look at the behavior of the magnetic fields at two positions in their respective orbits.

At certain times, the Moon’s magnetosphere would have served as a barrier to the harsh solar radiation raining down on the Earth-Moon system, the scientists wrote.

That is because, according to the model, the magnetospheres of the Moon and Earth would have been magnetically connected in the polar regions of each object.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Importantly for the evolution of Earth, the high-energy solar wind particles could not completely penetrate the coupled magnetic field and strip away the atmosphere.

But there was some atmospheric exchange, too. The extreme ultraviolet light from the Sun would have stripped electrons from neutral particles in Earth’s uppermost atmosphere, making those particles charged and enabling them to travel to the Moon along the lunar magnetic field lines.

This may have contributed to the Moon maintaining a thin atmosphere at that time, too. The discovery of nitrogen in lunar rock samples support the idea that Earth’s atmosphere, which is dominated by nitrogen, contributed to the Moon’s ancient atmosphere and its crust.

Moon
Studies of samples of the lunar surface from the Apollo missions, scientists figured out that the Moon once had a magnetosphere, too. Unsplash

“Understanding the history of the Moon’s magnetic field helps us understand not only possible early atmospheres, but how the lunar interior evolved,” said David Draper, NASA’s deputy chief scientist, and study co-author.

“It tells us about what the Moon’s core could have been like — probably a combination of both liquid and solid metal at some point in its history — and that is a very important piece of the puzzle for how the Moon works on the inside.”

Over time, as the Moon’s interior cooled, our nearest neighbor lost its magnetosphere, and eventually its atmosphere.

The field must have diminished significantly 3.2 billion years ago, and vanished by about 1.5 billion years ago, said the study.

Also Read: Trinidadians Are Divided By Race In Politics And In Death

Without a magnetic field, the solar wind stripped the atmosphere away. This is also why Mars lost its atmosphere: Solar radiation stripped it away.

If our Moon played a role in shielding our planet from harmful radiation during a critical early time, then in a similar way, there may be other moons around terrestrial exoplanets in the galaxy that help preserve atmospheres for their host planets, and even contribute to habitable conditions, the scientists said. (IANS)

Previous articleCan Instagram Stories Fetch You More Likes And Followers
Next article‘Go Out With Precautions and Patronize Businesses to Prevent Job Losses’

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Increased Risks of Death in Patients With Fatty Liver Disease

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have found an increased risk of death in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and advanced fibrosis or...
Read more
India

Should Brands Surrender to Cyberbullying?

NewsGram Desk - 0
Celebrities and influencers are often the targets of cyberbullying and trolling, but the latest victim to a long list of names is jewelry brand...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Chronic Jet Lag Makes Tumor Cells More Favorable

NewsGram Desk - 0
Chronic jet lag alters the microenvironment surrounding tumor cells, making it more favorable for tumor growth, and also hinders the body's natural immune defenses,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Increased Risks of Death in Patients With Fatty Liver Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major study, researchers have found an increased risk of death in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and advanced fibrosis or...
Read more

Should Brands Surrender to Cyberbullying?

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Celebrities and influencers are often the targets of cyberbullying and trolling, but the latest victim to a long list of names is jewelry brand...
Read more

Chronic Jet Lag Makes Tumor Cells More Favorable

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Chronic jet lag alters the microenvironment surrounding tumor cells, making it more favorable for tumor growth, and also hinders the body's natural immune defenses,...
Read more

Handwashing is the Best Defense for COVID and Other Diseases: WHO

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Ten months into the pandemic, handwashing with soap remains one of our best defenses against the virus, along with other public health measures such...
Read more

‘Go Out With Precautions and Patronize Businesses to Prevent Job Losses’

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid a slowdown in the state economy on account of the COVID-19 pandemic, Confederation of Indian Industries (Goa) president Manoj Caculo, on Thursday, said...
Read more

Moon Once had a Magnetic Field Shielding the Earth’s Atmosphere

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The Moon played a huge role in the evolution of life on Earth as a new study suggests that our natural satellite once had...
Read more

Can Instagram Stories Fetch You More Likes And Followers

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Andrew Thompson If you want to use Instagram stories like a professional, you have to watch your analytics. It is an observation that brands...
Read more

Para-Badminton Ace Manashi Joshi Is Setting Examples Of Breaking Stereotypes

India NewsGram Desk - 0
India's para-badminton Ace Manasi Joshi continues to inspire fellow para-athletes around the world. From setting examples to breaking stereotypes, Joshi has been a trailblazer...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada