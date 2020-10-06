Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story More Than Half of Young Females Have Faced Online Harassment: Survey
Lead StoryLife StyleScience & Technology

More Than Half of Young Females Have Faced Online Harassment: Survey

Attacks were most common on Facebook, where 39 percent of girls polled said they had been harassed

0
58% young females have faced online harassment, abuse: Survey
The survey shows that one in five girls (19 percent) have left or significantly reduced use of a social media platform after being harassed. Unsplash

More than half of young females who are on some social media platforms have faced online harassment or abuse, reveals a new survey.

Ahead of International Day of Girl Child 2020, a survey conducted by Plan International, a Non- Government Organization (NGO) working for children’s rights and equality for girls in India, shows than more than half (58 percent) women have faced online harassment or abuse.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The survey polled 14,000 girls and young women aged 15 to 25 in 22 countries including Brazil, India, Nigeria, Spain, Thailand and the U.S.

It shows that one in five girls (19 percent) have left or significantly reduced use of a social media platform after being harassed, while another one in ten (12 percent) have changed the way they express themselves.

58% young females have faced online harassment, abuse: Survey
Nearly half of girls targeted had been threatened with physical or sexual violence, according to the poll. Unsplash

Attacks were most common on Facebook, where 39 percent of girls polled said they had been harassed, followed by Instagram (23 percent), WhatsApp (14 percent), Snapchat (10 percent), Twitter (9 percent) and TikTok (6 percent).

Nearly half of girls targeted had been threatened with physical or sexual violence, according to the poll. Many said the abuse took a mental toll, and a quarter felt physically unsafe.

Also Read: Safety Measures and Precautions for Patients While Visiting a Hospital

Plan International’s Chief Executive, Anne-Birgitte Albrectsen said:

“Girls are being silenced by a toxic level of harassment. Activists, including those campaigning for gender equality and on LGBT+ issues, were often targeted particularly viciously, and their lives and families threatened. Driving girls out of online spaces is hugely disempowering in an increasingly digital world, and damages their ability to be seen, heard and become leaders.”

In addition to the report, an open letter to Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter, was written by the girls from around the world who called on social media companies to create more effective ways to report abuse. “We use (your platforms) not just to connect with friends, but to lead and create change. But they are not safe for us. We get harassed and abused on them. Every. Single. Day,” they wrote. “As this global pandemic moves our lives online, we are more at risk than ever.” (IANS)

Previous articleSafety Measures and Precautions for Patients While Visiting a Hospital
Next articleDiabetic Retinopathy: How Diabetes Can Affect Your Eyes

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

New Testing Platform Created for Breast Cancer Cells

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a novel testing platform to evaluate how breast cancer cells respond to the recurrent stretching that occurs in the lungs during...
Read more
Education

Here’s How COVID Created Chaos in Students’ Lives

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE Every time life throws a hardship on you, you try to resist and sort it out. Right from childhood, we are taught...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Health Ministry Forbids Festive Events in Containment Zones

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Health Ministry on Tuesday issued the standard operating procedures (SOP) on preventive measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus during ensuing festivities and...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,127FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

New Testing Platform Created for Breast Cancer Cells

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a novel testing platform to evaluate how breast cancer cells respond to the recurrent stretching that occurs in the lungs during...
Read more

Here’s How COVID Created Chaos in Students’ Lives

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE Every time life throws a hardship on you, you try to resist and sort it out. Right from childhood, we are taught...
Read more

Health Ministry Forbids Festive Events in Containment Zones

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Health Ministry on Tuesday issued the standard operating procedures (SOP) on preventive measures to contain the spread of Coronavirus during ensuing festivities and...
Read more

Mustard Oil: An Entrusted Immunity Booster

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, a slew of Indian manufacturers have been advertising food products ranging from muesli and breakfast cereal to...
Read more

COVID Causing Heavy Mental Health Toll in People: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
New research has added to the growing body of evidence that the COVID-19 pandemic is taking a heavy mental health toll even on people...
Read more

Autumn Skincare Kit: A Rescue For All The Skin Problems

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
By Shweta Porwal Autumn has officially arrived- Chilly mornings, shorter days and fallen leaves are all our way now. We all dream of flawless and...
Read more

Delhi Film Group On Extension Of Cinema Closure

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
With Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) issuing an order that cinema exhibition in the Capital will not resume on October 15, despite a Union...
Read more

Sunny Deol On Bobby Deol’s Silver Jubilee In Bollywood

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bobby Deol completes 25 years in Bollywood and his elder brother, action star Sunny Deol, fondly recalls seeing him grow up in the film...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,127FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada