Friday, September 11, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Risk of Mosquito-Borne Diseases May Increase With Climate Change
EnvironmentLife StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Risk of Mosquito-Borne Diseases May Increase With Climate Change

The mosquito that spreads malaria prefers relatively cool temperatures of 25 degrees Celsius

0
Climate Change May Shift Risks of Mosquito-borne Diseases
Officers of the National Institute for Public Hygiene (INHP) fumigate an area to prevent mosquitoes from breeding as part of a campaign against mosquito-borne viruses, in Abidjan, June 3, 2019. VOA
By Asher Jones

More dengue, less malaria. That may be the future in parts of Africa on a warming planet, depending on where you live.

New research says it’s all about which mosquitoes will thrive. And the methods to control one don’t necessarily work on the other.

The mosquito that spreads malaria prefers relatively cool temperatures of 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit). The dengue mosquito does best at 29 degrees Celsius (84.2 degrees Fahrenheit).

] Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Because of this difference in optimal temperatures, “We would actually predict that climate change might have opposing effects [on disease transmission],” said Erin Mordecai, assistant professor of biology at Stanford University and lead author on the study. “Climate change might make it less suitable for malaria to be transmitted but more suitable for dengue to be transmitted.”

Using mosquito optimal temperature data and population density, the researchers predicted the risk of malaria and dengue in Africa under “worst-case, business-as-usual” climate projections.

Climate Change May Shift Risks of Mosquito-borne Diseases
A doctor tests a child for malaria at the Ithani-Asheri Hospital in Arusha, Tanzania, May 11, 2016. VOA

The dengue mosquito — which also spreads a lot of viruses that cause diseases such as chikungunya, Zika and yellow fever — is expected to expand its range, increasing the risk of these diseases throughout sub-Saharan Africa by 2080.

In contrast, the areas of greatest risk for malaria are predicted to shrink, shifting further south and into high-elevation regions.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: गूगल मैप्स की एप्पल वॉच पर वापसी

The researchers say that rising urbanization in Africa may further enhance the risk of dengue. Malaria is often more of a problem in rural areas because the mosquito breeds in natural bodies of water such as ponds and streams. But the dengue mosquito prefers to breed in tiny, human-made containers “as small as a bottle cap” that are common in cities, said Mordecai.

Urban areas also tend to be warmer than surrounding rural regions, providing more suitable habitat for the heat-loving dengue mosquito.

“We’re predicting that dengue is going to become a much bigger problem in Africa. And I think that, itself, is a very big deal, because Africa on the whole is probably not well-prepared, because they’ve been focused on another very important vector-borne disease — malaria,” said Desiree LaBeaud, professor of pediatric infectious diseases at Stanford University and co-author of the study.

Public health measures such as insecticide-treated bed nets have helped curb malaria because they protect against the nighttime-biting malaria mosquito. But nets are little help against dengue because the mosquito bites during the day.

Growing cases of dengue and other viral diseases may pose new challenges for Africa. According to Mordecai, diagnostic tools for dengue are not widely available in many parts of the continent, which can lead to misdiagnosis and inappropriate treatments.

Climate Change May Shift Risks of Mosquito-borne Diseases
An Indian woman walks with a child along an open drain filled with plastic and stagnant water, which act as a breeding ground for mosquitoes in New Delhi, India, Sept. 20, 2016. VOA

“Generations of scientists and control people have been trained and have experience in controlling malaria vectors. But for dengue, you need to start retraining people essentially for a very different creature and a different enemy,” said Philip McCall, professor of medical entomology at Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, who was not involved with the study.

According to McCall, other studies have also shown links with climate change and dengue.

“It’s more likely you would have an increase in dengue, or possibly chikungunya and Zika, becoming an emerging serious urban phenomenon,”

he said. “But I can’t see malaria, which is so established in Africa, disappearing easily. So, it could be like double trouble.”

Experts say this study shows just one possible scenario for mosquito-borne diseases in Africa.

“This study is only looking at the very high emission, very fossil fuel-intensive future, which some people think is a little bit unlikely,” said Joacim Rocklöv, professor of epidemiology at Umeå University, who did not contribute to the research. “I think if you would look at another scenario which would perhaps be more plausible, or given we make changes in controlling emissions, then you might see quite different results, actually, in regards to malaria.”

The best way to control dengue is reducing breeding habitats for the mosquito by removing containers that hold standing water or making sure they’re fitted with a tight cover.

Also Read: Everything You Need To Know About ‘The Victory Project – Six Steps to Peak Potential’

But there is new hope for a different type of dengue control.

A naturally occurring bacterium called Wolbachia blocks dengue virus replication in the mosquito and prevents transmission. A trial involving release of Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes in Indonesia was found to reduce dengue cases.

“They have reduced transmission in a huge area of Yogyakarta by 77%, which is incredible,” said McCall. (VOA)

Previous articleEverything You Need To Know About ‘The Victory Project – Six Steps to Peak Potential’
Next articleActor Akshay Kumar Drinks Cow Urine Every Day For Ayurvedic Reasons

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Visiting Indirapuram? Here are Some Places You Can’t Afford to Miss

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar Indirapuram is situated in the city of Ghaziabad. The well-established place is located along Delhi-Meerut Expressway and is in proximity with the...
Read more
Entertainment

Sometimes in the Worst of Situations, You Have Something to Celebrate: Shweta Tripathi

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Shweta Tripathi has found reason to celebrate in the worst of situations amid the ongoing pandemic. Despite 2020 being the year of Covid, Shweta...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Signs And Symptoms You Can Identify To Prevent Suicide

NewsGram Desk - 0
On World Suicide Prevention Day we look at the tell tale signs and symptoms you can watch out for in case you feel a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,157FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Visiting Indirapuram? Here are Some Places You Can’t Afford to Miss

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar Indirapuram is situated in the city of Ghaziabad. The well-established place is located along Delhi-Meerut Expressway and is in proximity with the...
Read more

Sometimes in the Worst of Situations, You Have Something to Celebrate: Shweta Tripathi

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Shweta Tripathi has found reason to celebrate in the worst of situations amid the ongoing pandemic. Despite 2020 being the year of Covid, Shweta...
Read more

Signs And Symptoms You Can Identify To Prevent Suicide

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
On World Suicide Prevention Day we look at the tell tale signs and symptoms you can watch out for in case you feel a...
Read more

Diabetes During Pregnancy May Cause Child to Age Faster Biologically

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Children born to mothers who had diabetes during pregnancy may age faster biologically and be at an increased risk for obesity and high blood...
Read more

Here’s the Key Concern of Indian Expats Amid Pandemic

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The thought of returning home from abroad after losing jobs amid the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be a key concern for Indian Expats ,...
Read more

September 2020 Announced As Poshan Maah Or National Nutrition Month

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Bringing into sharp nation-wide focus the indispensable role nutrition plays in the development of not just a child, but communities and the nation at...
Read more

Death of Pet Can Trigger Mental Health Issues in Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that the death of a family pet can trigger a sense of grief in children that is profound and prolonged, and...
Read more

LGBTQ Allies Driving Change In Society

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Ever since the Supreme Court struck down Article 377, we as a culture, as a country, and as citizens do not view it as...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,157FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,772FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x