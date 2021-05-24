Monday, May 24, 2021
Most Interesting Prison Break Stories Ever!

These real-life prison breaks stories will blow your mind

Prison
El Chapo was captured in January 2016 and is now imprisoned in the United States. Pixabay

BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY

For certain, the prospect of jail is enough to keep some people on track; but, for others, prison is merely a challenge, a mystery that must be solved. Here’s a carefully compiled list of the most creative prison escapes ever!

El Chapo’s spectacular escape

Well, El Chapo’s epic story needs to be at the top of the chart. With the assistance of bribed prisoners, Joaquin El Chapo Guzman, Mexico’s most infamous drug lord, escaped from a high-security jail in a laundry cart in 2011. El Chapo’s cell door was unlocked by one guard, who assisted him in climbing into the cart by the other. They dragged him outside, and he jumped into the trunk of a Chevrolet Monte Carlo. It took 13 years for officials to apprehend him. Chapo, on the other hand, didn’t last in jail for long.

Prison
Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, Mexico’s most infamous drug lord, escaped from a high-security jail in a laundry cart in 2011. Wikimedia commons

After just 17 months, he stepped into a maximum-security prison bathroom and crawled to freedom into a mile-long tunnel designed only for him. The tunnel had proper ventilation, and even a modified motorcycle on tracks. El Chapo was captured in January 2016 and is now imprisoned in the United States.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

 

Wooden gun to the rescue

John Herbert Dillinger Jr. was a bank thief from the United States who dodged arrest twice during his career. He was taken into custody and locked up in Lima in the autumn of 1933 after robbing two banks. He became friends with hardened inmates who smuggled weapons into the jail and escaped just four days after Dillinger was detained.

Prison
John Herbert Dillinger Jr. was a bank thief from the United States who dodged capture twice during his career. Wikimedia commons

After impersonating Indiana State Prison officers, the gang returned to the same prison a few days later and freed Dillinger. He was caught a year later and sent to Crown Point Jail, a notoriously difficult-to-escape facility. There, Dillinger carved a piece of wood into a rifle, used it to kidnap 17 men, and then escaped!

Britain’s Epic Prison Break

In 1983, Britain’s largest prison break occurred at, Europe’s most escape-proof prison. A gang of about 20 inmates took over one of the prison blocks with weapons they’d smuggled in, keeping guards hostage to prevent an alarm from being sounded. Then they stole guard uniforms and made their way to the gate as a group. While a few were finally captured, 35 men managed to cross the perimeter and escape.

Prison
In 1983, Britain’s largest prison break occurred at, Europe’s most escape-proof prison. Wikimedia commons

The Korean Artist

Choi Gap-bok, a yoga teacher from South Korea, demonstrated to the world that the ancient discipline can be used for more than just exercise and relaxing. Choi was detained on suspicion of theft in September 2012 and placed in a holding cell at the Daegu police station. He was there for five days before applying skin ointment to his body and squeezing through the tiny food slot in the cell bars in 34 seconds as the guards slept.
The food slot was just 15 centimeters tall and 45 centimeters deep. Choi’s yoga skills helped him get out of prison, but they weren’t enough to deter him from returning. Choi was captured by the police six days after his breakout, and this time he was assigned to jail with a much smaller food slot.

ALSO READ: Insane Items Airport Security Found Being Sneaked Through

Tihar’s Sugary Stunt

Serial killer Charles Sobhraj escaped from Delhi’s high-security Tihar Prison in one of the most dramatic jailbreaks in history. Sobhraj’s method of execution was to poison his victims before killing them. Old habits die hard, and the Bikini Killer plied the prison workers with sweets laced with a sleeping opioid in the illusion of a birthday celebration. Sobhraj quickly took the keys and walked out as the guards staggered after eating the spiked sweets.

True French lovers
This story depicts how far people go for love. Nadine Vaujour, the wife of Michel Vaujour especially learned how to fly a helicopter and managed to get her husband out of jail. Michel Vaujour had been imprisoned for a long time for attempted murder and armed robbery.

Prison
Michel Vaujour had been imprisoned for a long time for attempted murder and armed robbery. Pixabay

He forced his way onto the prison’s roof in May 1986 with nectarines painted to look like bombs. His wife then picked him up in a helicopter and took him to a football field, where they were met by a car and drove south. Nadine Vaujour was arrested after this incident. Whereas, Michel dodged a bullet aimed at his head during a failed bank robbery.
Previous articleNASA: Organic Salts Have Been Discovered On Mars
Next articleHere’s What You Need To Know About Home Testing Covid-19 Kits

