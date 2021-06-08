Most Popular Indian Female Spiritual Yogis You Should Follow

BY- JAYA CHOUDHARY

India is famed for its spirituality and is undoubtedly the land of spiritual gurus. However, we’ve all heard of gurus like Osho, Sri Ravi Shankar, and Sadhguru, but how often do you hear of female spiritual gurus who are preaching the same message as the above-mentioned saints? That is not to suggest that it is unjust to female yogis, but India, like its male priests, has enough women teaching love, humanity, equality, and empowerment, and they, too, need to be recognized. There are numerous female spiritual gurus who have gathered remarkable followings in India and throughout the world. Listed below

Sri Sarada Devi

The first one on the list has to be Sri Sarada Devi. Sri Sarada Devi, often known as “Holy Mother,” was the wife of mystic Ramakrishna, one of the nineteenth century’s most famous gurus. Sri Sarada Devi was his first pupil and eventually became a leader in her own right. Ramakrishna taught her the holy mantras and how to initiate and assist individuals in their spiritual practice, including meditation, throughout the course of their fourteen-year union.

Swami Vivekananda, the legendary teacher and founder of Vedanta, was among her devotees, who asked Sri Sarada Devi’s permission to attend the World Congress of Religions in Chicago in 1893, basically introducing Hinduism, yoga, and meditation to the West. Today, Sri Sarada Devi is one of the most well-known saints in modern India, appearing in a wide range of prayers and mantras.

Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi

Shri Mataji Devi, who was born in central India to a Hindu father and a Christian mother, discovered her spiritual path at the age of 47. Shri Mataji Devi was moved to share her transforming experience with others after witnessing a kundalini rising, which she subsequently termed as “self-realization.” She established Sahaja Yoga to educate people on how to achieve “spontaneous oneness with oneself.” She never charged for the instruction, claiming that “the experience of divine love cannot be bought.” Sahaja Yoga is still taught for free in over 95 countries today. Instead of postures, kriyas, chanting, or breathwork, Shri Maji Devi characterized Sahaja Yoga as subtle awareness of prana in the body. Her disciples felt that only her darshan could bring about self-realization.

BK Shivani

Sister Shivani, a Brahma Kumaris instructor at the Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University, is well-known in the community. She attends public talks and motivating courses. Since 2007, she has grown in popularity through the Aastha channel’s programming Awakening with Brahma Kumaris. Shivani, an electronic engineer, is married and manages a software company in Gurgaon with his husband. Bhrama Kumari Shivani feels that meditation is the key to finding the answers one seeks. She preaches the liberation of the soul from the mind. She is a World Psychiatric Association goodwill ambassador.

Mata Amritanandamayi Devi

Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, often known as ‘Amma,’ is a hugging healer who has hugged over 32 million people worldwide, earning her the title ‘hugging saint.’ The only religion she believes in is ‘love.’ She makes an attempt to make her followers consider their belief systems and truly comprehend their faith rather than simply asking them to believe anything she says. Her non-profit, Embracing the World, raise around $20 million a year. In fact, she was the largest donor to the 2004 tsunami that devastated Southern India, and she contributed $1 million to Hurricane Katrina victims.