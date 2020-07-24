Friday, July 24, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Mothers with Covid-19 Unlikely to Pass Virus to Newborns: Lancet Study
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Mothers with Covid-19 Unlikely to Pass Virus to Newborns: Lancet Study

Lancet study shows no transmission of Covid-19 from mothers to newborns

0
Lancet study shows mothers unlikely to pass Covid-19 to newborns
No cases of transmission of the virus during childbirth or after two weeks of breastfeeding and skin-to-skin contact were found. Pixabay

Contrary to the previous findings, the researchers now claim that mothers with Covid-19 infection are unlikely to pass the virus to their newborn if correct hygiene precautions are observed.

The study, published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal, examined 120 babies born to mothers with Covid-19 infection, found no cases of transmission of the virus during childbirth or after two weeks of breastfeeding and skin-to-skin contact.

The findings suggest that mothers with Covid-19 infection can breastfeed and stay in the same room as their newborn safely if they use appropriate face coverings and follow infection control procedures.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“We know that skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding are important both for mother-infant bonding and for long-term child health,” said study author Patricia DeLaMora from the NewYork-Presbyterian Komansky Children’s Hospital, US.

Lancet study shows mothers unlikely to pass Covid-19 to newborns
Mothers with Covid-19 infection can breastfeed and stay in the same room as their newborn safely. Pixabay

“Our findings suggest that babies born to mothers with Covid-19 infection can still benefit from these safely, if appropriate infection control measures are followed,” DeLaMora added.

The latest study observed outcomes from 120 babies born to 116 mothers at three hospitals in New York City between March 22 and May 17, 2020.

All of the babies were allowed to share a room with their mothers and breastfeed if their mothers were well enough. The babies were kept in enclosed cribs, six feet apart, except during feeding.

Mothers were required to wear surgical masks while handling their babies and followed frequent hand and breast washing procedures.

All of the babies underwent a PCR test from a nasal swab within the first 24 hours of birth and none tested positive for Covid-19.

Follow-up data was available for 82 babies after five to seven days of life. Of these, the vast majority had been sharing a room with their mothers (83 per cent) and three quarters were still breastfeeding (78 per cent).

A total of 79 babies were tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus again after 5-7 days, and 72 babies received a further test after two weeks of birth.

Lancet study shows mothers unlikely to pass Covid-19 to newborns
The findings showed that none of the results were positive and none of the babies showed symptoms of Covid-19 at any time. Pixabay

The findings showed that none of the results were positive and none of the babies showed symptoms of Covid-19 at any time.

Also Read: Consuming Chocolate Keeps Your Heart Healthy

Fifty-three babies underwent a remote check-up by video conferencing after one month of birth. All of them continued to be clinically well and were growing appropriately, the study said.

However, the researchers highlight that the sample size in the study is small to draw firm conclusions and larger studies may be needed.

Earlier, a case study published in the Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal provided evidence of Covid-19 transmission from mother to infant. (IANS)

Previous articleInterview with Maria Wirth by Pradeep Krishnan (Part-I)
Next article26% People Have Flu-Like Symptoms: Covid-19 Tracker

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Protein Week 2020: Ensure a Robust Immunity

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Due to the fear of Covid-19 pandemic, 'immunity' has replaced weight loss as the new 'It' word. Everyone is either talking about...
Read more
Business

7 Tips for Choosing Canada Windows and Doors Company

NewsGram Desk - 0
At Total Home Windows and Doors, we understand how overwhelming it can be when it comes to choosing the right Canada windows and doors,...
Read more
Entertainment

I am Not a Star Son, I Have Only Survived Because of Friendship: Vidyut Jammwal

NewsGram Desk - 0
Action star Vidyut Jammwal does not agree with the notion that one cannot make friends in Bollywood. He says he is not a star...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,979FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,788FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Protein Week 2020: Ensure a Robust Immunity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta Due to the fear of Covid-19 pandemic, 'immunity' has replaced weight loss as the new 'It' word. Everyone is either talking about...
Read more

7 Tips for Choosing Canada Windows and Doors Company

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
At Total Home Windows and Doors, we understand how overwhelming it can be when it comes to choosing the right Canada windows and doors,...
Read more

I am Not a Star Son, I Have Only Survived Because of Friendship: Vidyut Jammwal

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Action star Vidyut Jammwal does not agree with the notion that one cannot make friends in Bollywood. He says he is not a star...
Read more

I am Aware of my Privilege And I Often Feel Guilty About it: Janhvi Kapoor

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has opened up on the biggest lesson she has learnt while portraying the character of Gunjan Saxena, the first female...
Read more

23.97% People Laid Off From Work Since Lockdown Implementation

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the ongoing Covid-19 crises, 23.97 per cent of people said that they were laid off from work since the lockdown was implemented, according...
Read more

One Out of Five People Jobless After Lockdown

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
After the easing of lockdown in the country, one out of five people has been rendered jobless, as per the IANS-CVoter Covid-19 Tracker conducted...
Read more

Microsoft Announces Double Key Encryption to Protect Confidential Data

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to further secure customer data and address regulatory needs for some organisations, Microsoft has announced Double Key Encryption for Microsoft 365...
Read more

Facebook Rolls Out Tool to Broadcast Live from Messenger Rooms

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In the next step to integrate its apps, the social networking giant has introduced a new tool for users to broadcast live to Facebook...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series
mt. goa on NRI Commission of Goa to Create Database of Overseas Individuals Seeking to Return

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,979FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,788FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada