Sunday, January 24, 2021
IndiaLead Story

Mountain Kilimanjaro Is Scaled By A Telangana IPS Officer

Avid mountaineer Hyderabad Joint Police Commissioner Arun Joshi has climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa and highest stand-alone mountain in the world

0
mountain Kilimanjaro
Telengana IPS officer scales Mt.Kilimanjaro.Wikimedia commons

The Indian Police Service IPS official reached the top of Mountain Kilimanjaro, 5,895 meters above sea level, on January 21 at 08.15 a.m. (local time).

Hyderabad’s JPC Tarun Joshi has climbed Mountain Kilimanjaro , the highest peak in Africa and the highest stand-alone mountain in the world.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar congratulated Joshi on achieving this feat.

mountain Kilimanjaro
Mt. Kilimanjaro, Africa. Wikimedia Commons

Passionate about mountaineering, Joshi had scaled the Vinson Massif in Antarctica on January 16 last year. He had achieved the remarkable feat in minus 35 degrees temperature.

In August 2019, he had scaled 4,884-metre Puncak Jaya mountain in Papua Island, Indonesia. He became the second Indian to scale the snow-covered mountain.

Joshi had also led rescue teams on a couple of occasions. In 2013 when students from then undivided Andhra Pradesh were stranded in Uttarakhand floods, the IPS officer had led a rescue team and saved several students.

