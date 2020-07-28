Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment We Need to Move Away From 'Use And Throw' Culture: Randeep Hooda
EntertainmentEnvironmentLead Story

We Need to Move Away From ‘Use And Throw’ Culture: Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda says there is a need to bring back the trend of buying durable items

0
Randeep Hooda: Need to move away from use and throw culture
"We need to move away from use and throw culture, and go back to the good old days where our grandparents used to re-use almost everything", says actor Randeep Hooda. Wikimedia Commons

Actor Randeep Hooda says there is a need to bring back the trend of buying durable items that can be reused and recycled.

“India has one of the best conservation plans. Its success is one of the best in the world. There is a huge man-animal conflict present, but the good thing is that our conservation plan is in place, and hence the animal population is also maintained. It’s now on us to implement it far and wide and take small steps every day,” Randeep said.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“We need to move away from use and throw culture, and go back to the good old days where our grandparents used to re-use almost everything. We can start doing little things from our end and contribute like carrying our own bottles, carrying cloth bags and avoiding plastic. We need to bring back the trend of buying durable items that are long lasting, can be reused and recycled,” he added.

Randeep Hooda: Need to move away from use and throw culture
Randeep feels that in order to keep fit, people can ride bicycles or walk to nearby places. Pixabay

Also Read: Need to Teach Children to Navigate Through Misinformation: Vice President

The actor feels that in order to keep fit, people can ride bicycles or walk to nearby places and start living a minimalistic life.

“Because the change has to start from within. Pointing fingers at others is not going to solve problems, it’s not going to help. Everybody should root for it and do their bit to preserve and conserve the environment,” added the actor, who will be talking about how he plans to go for a minimalistic lifestyle through a live session on Sony BBC Earth’s Instagram page on World Conservation Day on July 28. (IANS)

Previous articleNeed to Teach Children to Navigate Through Misinformation: Vice President
Next articleWorld Nature Conservation Day: Here’s How You Can Contribute

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Flipkart Quick: A Hyperlocal Service for Quick Delivery

NewsGram Desk - 0
E-commerce platform Flipkart on Tuesday announced the launch of its hyperlocal service here, more than four years after shutting down a similar experiment conducted...
Read more
Health & Fitness

College Students More Anxious, Depressed During Pandemic: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
College students were more anxious and depressed during the initial phase of Covid-19 compared with similar period in previous academic years. The study, published in...
Read more
Environment

World Nature Conservation Day: Here’s How You Can Contribute

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar July 28 is marked globally as World Nature Conservation Day, which reminds us of the importance of nature in our day to...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,973FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Flipkart Quick: A Hyperlocal Service for Quick Delivery

India NewsGram Desk - 0
E-commerce platform Flipkart on Tuesday announced the launch of its hyperlocal service here, more than four years after shutting down a similar experiment conducted...
Read more

College Students More Anxious, Depressed During Pandemic: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
College students were more anxious and depressed during the initial phase of Covid-19 compared with similar period in previous academic years. The study, published in...
Read more

World Nature Conservation Day: Here’s How You Can Contribute

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Muskan Bhatnagar July 28 is marked globally as World Nature Conservation Day, which reminds us of the importance of nature in our day to...
Read more

We Need to Move Away From ‘Use And Throw’ Culture: Randeep Hooda

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Randeep Hooda says there is a need to bring back the trend of buying durable items that can be reused and recycled. "India has...
Read more

Need to Teach Children to Navigate Through Misinformation: Vice President

India NewsGram Desk - 0
To deal with the menace of circulation of fake news, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Monday emphasised on the need to teach children...
Read more

Apple Tops Forbes’ Annual List of World’s Most Valuable Brands

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
With a brand value of $241.2 billion (a 17 per cent increase year-over-year), Apple has topped the Forbes' annual list of the World's Most...
Read more

Optimism Rising Among Indians Towards Job Security: LinkedIn

India NewsGram Desk - 0
There has been a modest rise in the overall confidence among professionals in India as retaining a job has itself become a strong booster...
Read more

Cracking Misconceptions About Hemp Oil

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Hemp or hempseed oil is a popular ingredient for beauty and skincare products. However, it does come with its own set of popular myths. FOLLOW...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,973FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada