How to move safely across country during COVID-19

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has had a huge impact on everyday life for people across the United States. People have been advised to practise social distancing and only travel if necessary. However, there are some instances when a move can’t wait. You might have to move for a new job, or because you’ve got a new home. Whatever the reasons, let’s give you some tips on how to stay safe when moving across country.

Is it essential that you move?

This is the first and most important question you need to ask yourself, because if it’s not essential that you move right away, you’re better to wait until the pandemic is over.

If you’re moving to a new house or relocating because of your job, the details are probably not flexible. It’s therefore crucial that you have access to services that allow you to relocate. Many cities and states across the United States have ordered the temporary closure of “non-essential” businesses. Luckily for you, moving companies are not one of these as they are considered essential.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

However, we should point out that closure of non-essential businesses does vary from state to state, and even county or city. COVID-19 orders may be different in your locality. Make sure you do your research to clarify the latest COVID-19 and social distancing measures.

You can get the latest general updates about COVID-19 by visiting www.coronavirus.gov.

Are moving services still available?

At the time of writing this article there have been no notable shutdowns of major moving companies. If you also need to transport a vehicle as well as your belongings, most auto transport companies are still working. Choose a car shipping company that offers door-to-door car transport and you don’t need to worry about driving to a pick-up or delivery location.

If you need to use a moving company choose carefully

When you contact a moving company make sure you ask what measure they’re taking to ensure a safe moving experience during COVID-19. Look for a company that puts the safety of you and your belongings first. They should also demonstrate vigilance during this pandemic. Here are a few questions you should ask any prospective mover.

What precautions are you taking to help prevent the spread of COVID-19?

What precautions are you taking to protect your drivers and crew?

Are there any precautions you recommend I take?

If a worker or driver is diagnosed with COVID-19 what will you do?

Do you have any helpful facts or information I can read regarding moving during COVID-19?

There are lots of things companies can do to ensure your move is as safe as possible. For example:

They could offer a virtual survey rather than an in-person survey for your price estimate

They could screen their employees regularly for coronavirus symptoms

All employees given access to hand sanitizers

All mover teams provided with gloves and masks

High-traffic areas in your home, on the moving truck, equipment, and office have escalated daily cleaning procedures

Provide free storage if your new home isn’t ready yet, but you have to leave your old home

What you can do to prepare for your move cross country

There are lots of things you can do to ensure your move cross country is as safe as possible. However, the most important is to make a plan. Try to think ahead of your move and make sure you’re prepared for all eventualities. Having a plan will ensure your move is a smooth and trouble-free experience and is especially important during COVID-19.

Have all the supplies you need ready and close to hand, such as packing boxes, labels, toilet roll, and sticking tape, so you don’t need to keep traveling back and forth to the store.

Here are a few more things you can do to ensure your move is a safe one:

Keep in touch with your movers : rules, regulations, and requirements are constantly changing during COVID-19, so keep in touch with your movers to ensure you’re on the same page.

: rules, regulations, and requirements are constantly changing during COVID-19, so keep in touch with your movers to ensure you’re on the same page. Trips to the store should be as few as possible : try to get everything you need in just one trip to the store. That way you’re keeping the risk of contracting coronavirus as low as possible.

: try to get everything you need in just one trip to the store. That way you’re keeping the risk of contracting coronavirus as low as possible. Clean as you go : while you’re packing for your move take the opportunity to get on top of the cleaning. Wipe all items down with disinfectant, or use a solution of one tablespoon of bleach to one gallon of water.

: while you’re packing for your move take the opportunity to get on top of the cleaning. Wipe all items down with disinfectant, or use a solution of one tablespoon of bleach to one gallon of water. Finish packing 24 hours before your movers arrive: the coronavirus can last a long time on surfaces. For everyone’s safety, have your boxes packed and leave them untouched for at least 24 hours before the movers arrive to collect them.

Important tips for anyone moving during COVID-19

Things are changing on a daily basis and it can be difficult to keep up with the latest COVID-19 recommendations. Don’t worry if you’re not sure what to do as there is lots of information online to help you.

We are currently in the middle of a unique situation and you can keep up to date with any recommendations by visiting the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention websites. You can also find the latest tips on infection prevention by visiting Ready.gov. Regular updates are also being published by the White House on coronavirus.gov.

Also Read: Ageing, Muscle Mass and Your Health

Here are some tips to help you:

Let your movers know if anyone in your household is experiencing symptoms of coronavirus

Provide hygiene products for your movers

Don’t use free or recycled moving boxes

Cancel your move is anyone in the household is in a high-risk group

Let your movers know as soon as possible if you need to cancel

Moving cross country during COVID-19 is a challenge, but it is possible to do it safely if you take the right precautions and plan your journey in advance.

[Disclaimer: The article published above promotes links of commercial interests.]