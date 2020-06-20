Saturday, June 20, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Movies to Watch With Your Dad this Father's Day
EntertainmentLead StoryLife Style

Movies to Watch With Your Dad this Father’s Day

Here are some movie suggestions for you to watch with your dad

0
Our fathers make great sacrifices for us
This Father's Day spend some quality time with your Dad and watch these movies. Pixabay

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

Our fathers make great sacrifices for us but are rarely in the spotlight for all that they do. This Father’s Day why not spend some quality time with ‘Daddy Dear’ to show him just how much he means. Instead of elaborate grand gestures, something as simple as a movie marathon with some warm popcorn will make your old man happy!

Enjoy some action-packed superhero films with your real-life superhero on Flipkart Video, to show him exactly how his brave moves and invisible powers have done great good in your own life.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

Singham Returns

Bajirao Singham returns as a Deputy Commissioner of Police in Mumbai who is on a quest to bring about justice in the country and is here to save the day with some great dialogue deliveries and the iconic Ata majhi satakli. The movie is great to enjoy on a lazy Sunday afternoon with your dad.

Our fathers make great sacrifices for us
You can watch Singham Returns with your father. Pinterest

Dabangg 2

Watch the amazing chronicles of Chulbul ‘Robin Hood’ Pandey and facets of his nonchalance, wry sense of humour, tongue-in-cheek dialogues, and of course saving the society one day at a time.

Krrish 3

Power duo, Krrish, and his father must fight human-animal mutants to put an end to the evil genius, Kaal’s plans to destroy the world. Watch them save the world with their courage and intelligence.

RA One

After facing criticism from his son and boss, Shekhar, a gaming programmer, creates an indestructible virtual character called Ra.One. Soon Ra.One enters the real world and kills Shekhar. Hence begins his son’s quest to make things right with his father.

Ferrari Ki Sawari

A heartening tale of a father, grandfather, and a son and their beautiful, loving relationship. The story portrays the lengths the father goes to just to fulfill his son’s dream.

Also Read: Here Are Some Yoga Apps For You to Stay Fit During Lockdown

Our fathers make great sacrifices for us
A heartening tale of a father, grandfather, and a son in Ferrari Ki Sawari. Pinterest

Baap re Baap

A story of a young man in love, an overprotective family, and his wishes that the family opposes. Enjoy this tale of love that truly tells us that all your parents want is for their child to be happy.

Gandhi my Father

While Gandhi was hailed as the father of the nation, his son Harilal always resented the fact. But rather than forgiving his father, Harilal chose to tread the path that is completely against his father’s principles. The movie paints the picture of Gandhi’s intricate, complex, and strained relationship with his son Harilal Gandhi.

All movies available on Flipkart Video. (IANS)

Previous articleHere Are Some Yoga Apps For You to Stay Fit During Lockdown
Next articleA Museum of Real-life Queer Stories

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

A Museum of Real-life Queer Stories

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain Real-life stories of queer dating and experiences inhabit a museum of queer swipe stories, accessible digitally, which is the perfect place to...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here Are Some Yoga Apps For You to Stay Fit During Lockdown

NewsGram Desk - 0
In the social distancing times when group yoga in the neighbourhood park would not be a great idea on the International Yoga Day, here...
Read more
Lead Story

New YouTube Tools Making Video Ads More Shoppable

NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has introduced new direct response tools on YouTube that make video more shoppable, use automation to drive conversions, and help advertisers better understand...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,769FollowersFollow

Most Popular

A Museum of Real-life Queer Stories

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain Real-life stories of queer dating and experiences inhabit a museum of queer swipe stories, accessible digitally, which is the perfect place to...
Read more

Movies to Watch With Your Dad this Father’s Day

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe Our fathers make great sacrifices for us but are rarely in the spotlight for all that they do. This Father's Day...
Read more

Here Are Some Yoga Apps For You to Stay Fit During Lockdown

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In the social distancing times when group yoga in the neighbourhood park would not be a great idea on the International Yoga Day, here...
Read more

New YouTube Tools Making Video Ads More Shoppable

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has introduced new direct response tools on YouTube that make video more shoppable, use automation to drive conversions, and help advertisers better understand...
Read more

EU Debates Over Multi-Billion-Dollar Economic Recovery Package

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
European Union (EU) members were debating Friday a multi-billion-dollar economic recovery package to help the 27 member nations pull out of the downturn –...
Read more

Putin Takes More Covid-19 Precautions Than his Global Counterparts

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Jamie Dettmer Russia's leader, Vladimir Putin, is taking far more stringent precautions than most of his global counterparts to prevent getting the coronavirus as...
Read more

New Moms More Likely to Suffer from Depression, Anxiety During Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Ladies, please take note. Researchers have stressed that new mothers are more likely to suffer from post-natal depression and anxiety during COVID-19 pandemic. The study,...
Read more

Bollywood and its Dangerous Villains

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Salil Gewali Many firmly believe that Bollywood is synonymous with sleaze. Here the art and skills of the talent are ruthlessly undermined. The weight...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,769FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada