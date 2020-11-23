MP Govt To Produce Clean Fuel From Stubble Burnt

The Madhya Pradesh government has proposed a plan to set up an industrial unit producing fuel from stubble burnt by the farmers in the state, said Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel. This would help save the environment, putting an end to the air pollution caused by stubble burning.

The Minister recently met Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi and discussed several issues, including the initiative of producing clean fuel from stubble burnt by the farmers.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

After harvesting the crops, the farmers set them on fire which results in stubble burning releasing widespread smoke and harms the environment. To prevent this emphasis is being laid on producing clean fuel from the burnt stubble.

Patel informed that the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to open petrol pumps in 25 agricultural produce mandis in the state. The process will be completed soon by a selection of the mandis as per requirement. Opening petrol pumps in the mandis will save the farmers from facing several problems.

ALSO READ: Wrestling Legend Undertaker Bids Farewell To His Stellar Career

Patel said that effective schemes for the welfare of farmers have been implemented in the state which will help them become ‘self-reliant’ and prosperous. (IANS)