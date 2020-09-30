‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ Turns 4, Fans Remember Sushant

The 2016 blockbuster, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, was released four years ago on this day. The film starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput was a huge hit upon release, and on Wednesday fans took to social media to recall how beautifully the late actor had portrayed the role of the former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“#OnThisDay 2016, MS Dhoni The Untold story released. We all went in as Dhoni Fan came out as Sushant Fan. Miss you Sushant,” a user tweeted.

“I watched MS Dhoni: the untold story as a fan of Mahi. After watching, it made me a biggest fan of SSR.. Our reel Mahi,” another user wrote on the microblogging site.

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the sports drama became one of the biggest hits of 2016. The film also starred Kiara Advani, Disha Patani and Anupam Kher.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: 28 साल बाद आया ढांचा विध्वंस का फैसला

Last year, when the film turned three, Sushant had walked down memory lane and shared how he prepared to become Dhoni on screen.

Also Read: I am a Pledged Organ Donor, Shares Big B

“3 years of #msdhonitheuntoldstory.I got up this morning and looked at myself through your eyes, and then looked back at you, with everything I understood I was. #selfmusing,”

Sushant had posted on Instagram account along with a video of him practising cricket for the role.

Sushant breathed his last on June 14. Currently, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are investigating his death. (IANS)