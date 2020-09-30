Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Home Entertainment 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' Turns 4, Fans Remember Sushant
‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ Turns 4, Fans Remember Sushant

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the sports drama became one of the biggest hits of 2016

Sushant's 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' turns four
The film also starred Kiara Advani, Disha Patani and Anupam Kher. Pinterest

The 2016 blockbuster, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, was released four years ago on this day. The film starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput was a huge hit upon release, and on Wednesday fans took to social media to recall how beautifully the late actor had portrayed the role of the former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic.

“#OnThisDay 2016, MS Dhoni The Untold story released. We all went in as Dhoni Fan came out as Sushant Fan. Miss you Sushant,” a user tweeted.

“I watched MS Dhoni: the untold story as a fan of Mahi. After watching, it made me a biggest fan of SSR.. Our reel Mahi,” another user wrote on the microblogging site.

Sushant's 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' turns four
Fans took to social media to recall how beautifully the Sushant Singh Rajput had portrayed the role of the former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic. Pinterest

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, the sports drama became one of the biggest hits of 2016. The film also starred Kiara Advani, Disha Patani and Anupam Kher.

Last year, when the film turned three, Sushant had walked down memory lane and shared how he prepared to become Dhoni on screen.

“3 years of #msdhonitheuntoldstory.I got up this morning and looked at myself through your eyes, and then looked back at you, with everything I understood I was. #selfmusing,”

Sushant had posted on Instagram account along with a video of him practising cricket for the role.

Sushant breathed his last on June 14. Currently, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are investigating his death. (IANS)

