Thursday, October 8, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Business finance Mukesh Ambani Remains at No.1 for the 13th Year in Forbes List...
BusinessfinanceIndiaLead Story

Mukesh Ambani Remains at No.1 for the 13th Year in Forbes List of India’s 100 Richest

The minimum amount required to make this year's list was $1.33 billion, down from $1.4 billion last year

0
Mukesh Ambani with 73% rise in net worth stays India's richest for 13th year
Mukesh Ambani, with a 73% rise in his net worth stays at India's richest for 13th year. Pinterest

Mukesh Ambani remains at No. 1 for the 13th year in the Forbes List of Indias 100 Richest, as the tycoon added $37.3 billion, bringing his fortune to $88.7 billion, a rise of 73 per cent.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic which hit India hard and led to a sharp economic contraction, half of the nation’s 100 richest on the 2020 Forbes India Rich List saw gains. Their collective net worth rose 14 per cent to $517.5 billion from a year earlier, even as the benchmark BSE Sensex stock index remained flat from a year ago.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Mukesh Ambani accounted for more than half of those gains.

Mukesh Ambani with 73% rise in net worth stays India's richest for 13th year
Infrastructure magnate Gautam Adani retains the second spot on the list by boosting his net worth 61 per cent to $25.2 billion. Pinterest

Shares of his Reliance Industries soared when, amid the nation’s lockdown, Ambani raised more than $20 billion from a string of marquee investors for Jio Platforms, Reliance’s fast-growing digital arm. Investors are now eyeing Reliance Retail, which has already raised more than $5 billion.

Infrastructure magnate Gautam Adani retains the second spot on the list by boosting his net worth 61 per cent to $25.2 billion. Forbes said unfazed by the pandemic-induced travel slowdown, Adani, who aspires to be India’s airport king, acquired a 74 per cent stake in Mumbai airport, the country’s second-busiest.

Tech tycoon Shiv Nadar, who ceded the post of chairman of HCL Technologies in July to his daughter Roshni Nadar Malhotra, jumps three places to No. 3 with $20.4 billion as shares of India’s third-largest tech firm surged.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout:  जब तक दवाई नहीं, तब तक ढिलाई नहीं  

Radhakishan Damani of Avenue Supermarts climbs three spots to No. 4 with a net worth of $15.4 billion. The Hinduja brothers with $12.8 billion, round out the top five.

With a global health crisis raging, pharma entrepreneurs fared well. The fortune of vaccine billionaire Cyrus Poonawalla (No. 6), whose privately held Serum Institute of India—led by his son Adar—has joined the race to produce Covid-19 vaccines, was up 26 per cent to $11.5 billion.

Listed companies making drugs to treat the virus saw their shares jump. The biggest percentage gainer on the list was Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (No. 27), founder of Biocon, which is set to start phase 4 trials of a potential Covid-19 drug. Her wealth nearly doubled to $4.6 billion.

Mukesh Ambani with 73% rise in net worth stays India's richest for 13th year
The net worth of M.G. George Muthoot (No. 26, $4.8 billion), chairman of lending firm Muthoot Finance, also rose as the demand for gold-backed loans surged amid a pandemic-induced cash crunch.
Pinterest

The Covid-19 pandemic benefited fortunes in some other sectors as well. Increased data consumption by those stuck at home during the pandemic lifted telecom company Bharti Airtel’s share price by 42 per cent in the past year and boosted the wealth of chairman Sunil Mittal and his family. He climbs three spots to No. 11 with a fortune of $10.2 billion.

The net worth of M.G. George Muthoot (No. 26, $4.8 billion), chairman of lending firm Muthoot Finance, also rose as the demand for gold-backed loans surged amid a pandemic-induced cash crunch.

Also Read: 88th Indian Air Force Day: President, PM Greet the Nation

Naazneen Karmali, Asia Wealth Editor and India Editor of Forbes Asia, said: “Despite the double whammy of a plunging economy and a rising pandemic, India’s 100 richest managed to increase their combined wealth this year. The new faces on the list are further proof that the Indian entrepreneurial DNA has the will to surmount the odds.”

More than a third of the listees saw their wealth decline, notably those with interests in real estate. A dozen dropped off the list, including Future Group founder Kishore Biyani, who sold the bulk of his debt-laden retail empire to Ambani’s Reliance Retail.

The minimum amount required to make this year’s list was $1.33 billion, down from $1.4 billion last year. (IANS)

Previous article88th Indian Air Force Day: President, PM Greet the Nation
Next articleTeenager Steps into the Shoes of Finland’s PM for a Day

RELATED ARTICLES

India

‘Techie Teens’ Still Prefer Cash Payment: Survey

NewsGram Desk - 0
India's teenagers who are digital natives, love online shopping, a trend that has only but accelerated during the last six months owing to the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Individuals at Depression Risk Listen More to Sad Songs: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
A study of music consumption through streaming platforms has revealed that individuals at risk of depression found listening more to music tagged with sadness. They...
Read more
Entertainment

B’wood Yearns Fans to Help #BabaKaDhaba, as the Striving Old Couple Go Viral

NewsGram Desk - 0
The video of an elderly Malviya Nagar couple, driven to tears for not being able to do business at their Dhaba, has been trending,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,127FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

‘Techie Teens’ Still Prefer Cash Payment: Survey

India NewsGram Desk - 0
India's teenagers who are digital natives, love online shopping, a trend that has only but accelerated during the last six months owing to the...
Read more

Individuals at Depression Risk Listen More to Sad Songs: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A study of music consumption through streaming platforms has revealed that individuals at risk of depression found listening more to music tagged with sadness. They...
Read more

B’wood Yearns Fans to Help #BabaKaDhaba, as the Striving Old Couple Go Viral

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The video of an elderly Malviya Nagar couple, driven to tears for not being able to do business at their Dhaba, has been trending,...
Read more

Indian Researchers Use Bovine Adenovirus For COVID Vaccine

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of Indian-origin researchers in the US is working to develop a unique COVID  vaccine that uses a bovine adenovirus that will protect...
Read more

More Risk of Headache and High BP to Petrol Pump Attendants

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Forty-nine percent of the petrol pump attendants in the state capital suffer from musculoskeletal pain, followed by frequent headaches (26.7 percent), eye irritation and...
Read more

Developing A Healthy Relationship with Social Media

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Social media is robbing everything away from us -- time, health, peace, sleep, self-esteem, confidence, sense of security -- everything. But its a boon...
Read more

DIY Guide to Revitalize the Monsoon Damaged Hair

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
If the pandemic has taught us all one thing it's too be self-sufficient in the grooming department. From haircuts to hair color, and beard...
Read more

Styling A Classic Ban Collar Shirt in 5 Ways

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
When it comes to fashion staples in a man's wardrobe, a pristine white shirt is something one can't afford to miss. While many of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,127FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada