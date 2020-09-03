“Why Mumbai is Feeling Like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir?”, Asks Kangana

Actress Kangana Ranaut has slammed Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for asking her not to come back to Mumbai, claiming that the remark seems like an open threat to her.

“Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”

Kangana tweeted from her verified account.

The actress also shared the link of a news report stating that Raut has asked Kangana to refrain from travelling back to Mumbai after she made a statement that she feared the city police force more than the “movie mafia”.

Kangana recently alleged that Mumbai Police encouraged crime and bullying against her on social media.

Earlier in the day, the actress shared that she looks forward to “constructive criticism”.

“I look forward to constructive criticism, I am very keen to empathise with others point of views it will enhance my perspective and make me more objective,if you are just a bully/troll, got nothing rational to say then you will be blocked,what is your USE anywhere in the world?,” she posted. (IANS)