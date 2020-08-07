Friday, August 7, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment I am Not Just Here for Making Music in Bollywood, I Look...
EntertainmentLead Story

I am Not Just Here for Making Music in Bollywood, I Look Beyond That: Shalmali

Shalmali also released her first ever English number "Regular", which she has also written and composed

0
Shalmali: Favouritism exists in Bollywood but I focus on music
"I keep away from that controversy because I am rather focussed on making music", says Shalmali. Pinterest

By Arundhuti Banerjee

While favouritism continues to be a raging topic in film and music industry, playback singer Shalmali says that even though her voice has been removed from many songs, she refrains to tag herself as a victim and says creating opportunity beyond film music is the way forward for her.

“I keep away from that controversy because I am rather focussed on making music, writing songs, finding various avenues to channelise my creativity. What else should I do? Pointing fingers on people will not do any good to music,” Shalmali told IANS.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

She added: “Having said that, favouritism exists in the Bollywood music scene, but what are they trying to say? They do not want to work (with some people)? Okay, let them be. I am here for making music. I am not just here for making music in Bollywood. I look beyond that.”

On the occasion of Friendship Day, she released a song called “For you”, written by Asmyth Prabhudesai. The song is composed by Rishabh Joshi, Shalmali and Asmyth Prabhudesai.

Shalmali: Favouritism exists in Bollywood but I focus on music
Shalmali has delivered hits like “Lat lag gayee”. Pinterest

Shalmali also released her first ever English number “Regular”, which she has also written and composed. She said this was a longtime dream.

Has she ever been a victim of favouritism? “I am quite naive that way. I get to know that the song I have recorded has not been released when the album of the film releases. Many times, more than one singer records the same song. At the end of the day, the music director takes the call on whose voice to retain in the final album. Yes, my voice has also been removed. I will not take the name of the song, but it is okay, I moved on,” answered the singer.

Also Read: World Breastfeeding Week 2020: Support Breastfeeding for a Healthier Planet

Despite delivering superhits in Bollywood like “Daru desi”, “Shuddh desi romance”, “Lat lag gayee”, “Baby ko bass pasand hai”, and “Beech beech mein”, she said that after facing such experience, she takes every film song recording as an audition.

“The way I want to look at it, when any music director calls me to lend my voice for a film song, I think I am going for an audition. Because that way I feel good in my heart, it humbles me. It keeps me grounded to know that even though I have songs like ‘Balam pichkari’ and ï¿½Laat lag gayee’ in my kitty, I am going through an audition process. If they keep my voice, it is great, if not, it is okay. At least I learnt something new,” she smiled. (IANS)

Previous articleTwitter to Label Accounts of Government-Linked Media
Next articleSidharth Malhotra’s Work-From-Home ‘Jugaad’ Setup Makes Him One of Us

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Dizziness on Standing Linked to Higher Risk of Dementia

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that people who feel dizzy or lightheaded when they stand up may have an increased risk of developing dementia. The condition, called...
Read more
Lead Story

Major Goal is to Identify Planets that Could Support Life: NASA

NewsGram Desk - 0
As scientists search for signs of life on planets outside our solar system, astronomers using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope have detected Earth's own brand...
Read more
India

Need to Adapt to Changing Customer Behaviour: McDonald’s

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain As India moves forward in the Unlock phases, there is a need to adapt to changing customer behaviour and align business operations...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,958FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Dizziness on Standing Linked to Higher Risk of Dementia

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that people who feel dizzy or lightheaded when they stand up may have an increased risk of developing dementia. The condition, called...
Read more

Major Goal is to Identify Planets that Could Support Life: NASA

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As scientists search for signs of life on planets outside our solar system, astronomers using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope have detected Earth's own brand...
Read more

Need to Adapt to Changing Customer Behaviour: McDonald’s

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain As India moves forward in the Unlock phases, there is a need to adapt to changing customer behaviour and align business operations...
Read more

Vitamin D, Calcium Consumption Twice a Day may Reduce Chances of Getting Vertigo Again

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have revealed that taking vitamin D and calcium twice a day may reduce your chances of getting vertigo again - a sudden internal...
Read more

Stock Up Your Monsoon Pantry With These Common Ingredients

India NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta The monsoon season is possibly every Indians favourite season! Well it is certainly infamous for one's cravings for all-things-fried, along with a...
Read more

National Handloom Day: PM Modi Salutes People Associated with Handloom, Handicrafts Sector

India NewsGram Desk - 0
On National Handloom Day on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted those associated with the handloom and handicrafts sector and urged people to strengthen...
Read more

It’s an Exciting and Challenging Time to be an Actor: Bobby Deol

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Bobby Deol is looking forward to foraying into the digital world, and says it is an exciting as well as challenging time to...
Read more

Sidharth Malhotra’s Work-From-Home ‘Jugaad’ Setup Makes Him One of Us

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Sidharth Malhotra has shared a glimpse of his work-from-home setup, and it is all about good old jugaad. The actor took to Instagram to...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,958FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada