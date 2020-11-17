Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Music Video Of 'Vaishnav Jan To' Released Under The Documentary Transparency: Pardarshita
EntertainmentLead Story

Music Video Of ‘Vaishnav Jan To’ Released Under The Documentary Transparency: Pardarshita

You can listen to the song on Youtube and watch the series on MX Player for free

0
Vaishnav Jan To
Vaishnav Jan To a Hindu Bhajan of 15th century.

BY SHWETA PORWAL

One of the most popular and famous Hindu Bhajan ‘Vaishnav Jan To’ written in the 15th century is a part of the Documentary Series ‘Transparency: Pardarshita’.

Transparency: Pardarshita is a Hindi language 7 episode political documentary series made by Munish Raizada Films reflecting how the Aam Aadmi Party knocked down its fundamental principles based on transparency, decentralization of power, and internal vigilance upon which it laid its foundation.

The new music video of the song has been released on YouTube under the Dr. Munish Raizada channel.

The song ‘Vaishnav Jan To’ is considered the most popular and favorite song of Mahatma Gandhi. As everyone knows that Anna Hazare has similar ideologies to Mahatma Gandhi, this song reflects all about the life, ideals, and ideologies of Anna and Mahatma Gandhi as a whole.

ALSO READ: Here Are Five Reasons Why You Must Watch Transparency: Pardarshita

The song was written in the 15th century by poet Narsinh Mehta and is sung by Sawani Mudgal a classical singer. The song is portrayed in Episode 6 ‘Swaraj- The Tapu’ of the documentary series. In the beginning, defining the footage of 3 villages and their transformation. The three villages which are linked in the episode are Hiware Bazar (Maharashtra), Ralegan Sidhi– Village of Anna Hazare in Maharasthra, and Kuthambakkam (Tamil Nadu).

You can also watch the political documentary series ‘Transparency: Pardarshita‘ for free on MX Player.

Previous articleFacebook Announces To Expand Access To Rights Manager
Next articleReferee Rowan Arumughan: Meditation Plays Crucial Role In My Pre-Match Routine

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Netflix Originals And The Ongoing Discussion Of What Cinema Is

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Nikolaj Ostergaard Since the dawn of Netflix’s streaming service and the rise of its popularity, there has been an ongoing debate on whether it...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Referee Rowan Arumughan: Meditation Plays Crucial Role In My Pre-Match Routine

NewsGram Desk - 0
While the regulated lifestyle and rigorous training regimes of footballers -- who work diligently to improve fitness in the gyms, follow stringent diet plans,...
Read more
Lead Story

Facebook Announces To Expand Access To Rights Manager

NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has announced to expand access to Rights Manager to help more creators -- who have a large or growing catalog of content --better...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Netflix Originals And The Ongoing Discussion Of What Cinema Is

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Nikolaj Ostergaard Since the dawn of Netflix’s streaming service and the rise of its popularity, there has been an ongoing debate on whether it...
Read more

Referee Rowan Arumughan: Meditation Plays Crucial Role In My Pre-Match Routine

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While the regulated lifestyle and rigorous training regimes of footballers -- who work diligently to improve fitness in the gyms, follow stringent diet plans,...
Read more

Music Video Of ‘Vaishnav Jan To’ Released Under The Documentary Transparency: Pardarshita

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL One of the most popular and famous Hindu Bhajan 'Vaishnav Jan To' written in the 15th century is a part of the...
Read more

Facebook Announces To Expand Access To Rights Manager

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook has announced to expand access to Rights Manager to help more creators -- who have a large or growing catalog of content --better...
Read more

Outdoor Experiences To Seek Out During Your Visit To Philadelphia

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Philadelphia, a large city in Pennsylvania, USA, is home to one of the largest urban park systems in the nation, with over 100 parks,...
Read more

How To Demonstrate The Best Wine Etiquette

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The festive season is here and for many of us, this year is about entertaining at home, in small groups. If you are hosting...
Read more

Some Lesser-Heard Exercises To Break Free From A Monotonous Workout Routine

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
With the current Covid-19 situation, the age-old phrase 'Health is Wealth', has become a rising priority for most of us. Exercises are very important. As...
Read more

Actors Who Saw A New Life To Their Career On OTT Platforms

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The advent of OTT has not only been a boon for fresh talent. Many senior actors are also seeing a fresh lease of life...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada