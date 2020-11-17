Music Video Of ‘Vaishnav Jan To’ Released Under The Documentary Transparency: Pardarshita

BY SHWETA PORWAL

One of the most popular and famous Hindu Bhajan ‘Vaishnav Jan To’ written in the 15th century is a part of the Documentary Series ‘Transparency: Pardarshita’.

Transparency: Pardarshita is a Hindi language 7 episode political documentary series made by Munish Raizada Films reflecting how the Aam Aadmi Party knocked down its fundamental principles based on transparency, decentralization of power, and internal vigilance upon which it laid its foundation.

The new music video of the song has been released on YouTube under the Dr. Munish Raizada channel.

The song ‘Vaishnav Jan To’ is considered the most popular and favorite song of Mahatma Gandhi. As everyone knows that Anna Hazare has similar ideologies to Mahatma Gandhi, this song reflects all about the life, ideals, and ideologies of Anna and Mahatma Gandhi as a whole.

The song was written in the 15th century by poet Narsinh Mehta and is sung by Sawani Mudgal a classical singer. The song is portrayed in Episode 6 ‘Swaraj- The Tapu’ of the documentary series. In the beginning, defining the footage of 3 villages and their transformation. The three villages which are linked in the episode are Hiware Bazar (Maharashtra), Ralegan Sidhi– Village of Anna Hazare in Maharasthra, and Kuthambakkam (Tamil Nadu).

