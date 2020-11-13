Saturday, November 14, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Musicians and Brain Scientists Together For A Virtual Event
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Musicians and Brain Scientists Together For A Virtual Event

Feature talks and performances to be held

0
Musicians
Presenters will consider the relationships of music, improvisation and the resilient brain. Pixabay

The Last Dance, to be held on November 18 virtually, will feature talks and performances by brain scientists and musicians.

Attendees can get to learn about new research suggesting that lifestyle factors can slow the progression of brain disease and positively affect brain health.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

They can also explore the creation and reinterpretation of a song in different musical styles and know how this is reflected in the brain.

This is the third in a series of events between the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM), UC San Francisco (UCSF) Memory and Aging Center, and the Global Brain Health Institute (GBHI) — a partnership exploring music, science, and the brain.

Presenters will consider the relationships of music, improvisation, and the resilient brain.

ALSO READ: 5 Dog Breeds Great For Your Family

Experts like Bruce Miller, MD; Kaitlin Casaletto, Ph.D.; Lee Jones, MD; Charles Limb, MD (UCSF), David Stull (SFCM), Kimberly Cole (musician) and Molly Miller (musician) will be part of the event. (IANS)

Previous articleJewelry Sellers Gear Up on Dhanteras in spite of Pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Jewelry Sellers Gear Up on Dhanteras in spite of Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
It is Dhanteras-Diwali time and the jewelry stores in Kolkata geared up on Friday showcasing their best deals for customers. The shop owners were apprehensive...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Firecrackers’ Ban Protects Vulnerable People

NewsGram Desk - 0
Health experts have supported the ban on firecrackers in Telangana saying the move will go a long way in protecting vulnerable groups including COVID-19...
Read more
Indian festivals

Here Are Some Things to Know About Diwali Celebration

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE Diwali -- the festival of lights and the biggest Hindu festival among other festivals is celebrated for five consecutive days. Each day...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Musicians and Brain Scientists Together For A Virtual Event

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Last Dance, to be held on November 18 virtually, will feature talks and performances by brain scientists and musicians. Attendees can get to learn...
Read more

Jewelry Sellers Gear Up on Dhanteras in spite of Pandemic

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
It is Dhanteras-Diwali time and the jewelry stores in Kolkata geared up on Friday showcasing their best deals for customers. The shop owners were apprehensive...
Read more

Firecrackers’ Ban Protects Vulnerable People

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Health experts have supported the ban on firecrackers in Telangana saying the move will go a long way in protecting vulnerable groups including COVID-19...
Read more

Here Are Some Things to Know About Diwali Celebration

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NEHA HEGDE Diwali -- the festival of lights and the biggest Hindu festival among other festivals is celebrated for five consecutive days. Each day...
Read more

Diwali Puja 2020: Everything You Need To Know About Timings, Muhurat

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
Diwali is around the corner and everyone is busy with the preparations. On the eve of Diwali, the most important ritual is to perform...
Read more

Quick Guide To Buy The Best Term Plan In India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Yashvi Jain Earlier, when you buy an insurance policy, either an agent or the branch will assist you with the premium calculation, depending on...
Read more

5 Dog Breeds Great For Your Family

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Prince Waliam There’s no denying the fact that people get extremely attached to their canines and that they usually regard them as a valued...
Read more

Uttar Pradesh To Set Up Air Quality Monitoring Stations

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has begun the process of setting up 18 new Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) in...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada