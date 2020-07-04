Saturday, July 4, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Mystery Deaths of At Least 275 Elephants in Africa, Probe Launched
EnvironmentLead StoryWorld

Mystery Deaths of At Least 275 Elephants in Africa, Probe Launched

The dead elephants were first spotted months ago

0
Botswana is investigating a growing number of unexplained deaths of elephants
A dead elephant is seen in this undated handout image in Okavango Delta, Botwana. VOA

Botswana is investigating a growing number of unexplained deaths of elephants, having confirmed 275 had died, up from 154 two weeks ago, the government said Thursday.

The dead elephants were first spotted months ago in the Okavango Panhandle region, and the authorities say they have since been trying to discover the cause. Poaching has been ruled out as the cause of death, as the carcasses were found intact.

Follow us on Twitter to get more updates from us!!

“Three laboratories in Zimbabwe, South Africa, and Canada have been identified to process the samples taken from the dead elephants,” the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources, Conservation, and Tourism said in a statement.

Botswana is investigating a growing number of unexplained deaths of elephants
One elephant was observed walking in circles, unable to change direction although being encouraged by other herd members. Pixabay

In a report prepared for the government and seen by Reuters, Elephants Without Borders (EWB), a conservation organization, said that its aerial surveys showed that elephants of all ages appeared to be dying. The group counted 169 dead elephants on May 25, and another 187 on June 14, according to the report.

The directors of EWB did not immediately respond to phone calls or text messages seeking comment on the report.

“Several live elephants that we observed appeared to be weak, lethargic, and emaciated. Some elephants appeared disorientated, had difficulty walking, showed signs of partial paralysis, or a limp,” the report said.

“One elephant was observed walking in circles, unable to change direction although being encouraged by other herd members.”

Botswana is investigating a growing number of unexplained deaths of elephants
The report said urgent action was needed to establish if the deaths were caused by disease or poisoning. Pixabay

The report said urgent action was needed to establish if the deaths were caused by disease or poisoning.

Also Read: Facebook, Instagram to Encourage Users to Wear Face Masks in US

Africa’s overall elephant population is declining due to poaching, but Botswana, home to almost a third of the continent’s elephants, has seen numbers grow to 130,000 from 80,000 in the late 1990s.

However, they are seen as a nuisance by some farmers, whose crops have been destroyed.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi lifted a five-year ban on big game hunting in May last year but the hunting season failed to take off in April as global travel restrictions meant hunters from many coronavirus-hit countries could not enter Botswana.  (VOA)

Previous articleUS Study Suggests Toxin from Fireworks may be Harmful
Next articleA Home where Everyone has their Space

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Researchers Identify Antibodies that Could Prevent Rare, Polio-Like Disease in Kids

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified human antibodies that potentially can prevent a rare but devastating polio-like illness in children linked to a respiratory viral infection. The illness,...
Read more
Lead Story

iPhone to Replace Your Passport, Driver’s License Soon

NewsGram Desk - 0
After letting you open your car with a digital ley, Apple is planning to upgrade iPhones with technology that would replace physical documents such...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Long-Term Exposure to Air Pollution Related to Early Death

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found more evidence to suggest that long-term exposure to air pollution is a cause of premature death among older people. The study, published...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Researchers Identify Antibodies that Could Prevent Rare, Polio-Like Disease in Kids

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified human antibodies that potentially can prevent a rare but devastating polio-like illness in children linked to a respiratory viral infection. The illness,...
Read more

iPhone to Replace Your Passport, Driver’s License Soon

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
After letting you open your car with a digital ley, Apple is planning to upgrade iPhones with technology that would replace physical documents such...
Read more

Long-Term Exposure to Air Pollution Related to Early Death

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found more evidence to suggest that long-term exposure to air pollution is a cause of premature death among older people. The study, published...
Read more

Lockdown Results in Metro Cities Achieving 95% Clean Air Target

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown has resulted in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru achieve 95 per cent of their 2024 National Clean Air Programme (NCAP)...
Read more

Men More Likely to be Seen as ‘Brilliant’ Than Women: Researchers

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Men are more likely to be seen as 'brilliant' than women, say researchers in a new study measuring global perceptions linked to gender. The study,...
Read more

Rise in Biomarker FIB-4 in Blood Can Predict the Risk of Severe Liver Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that repeated measurements of the biomarker FIB-4 in human blood every few years can predict the risk of developing severe liver...
Read more

Yogi Advises Nepal Not to Repeat the Mistake of Tibet

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday advised Nepal not to repeat the mistake of Tibet. Speaking exclusively to a select group of journalists,...
Read more

Lata Didi and I Rarely Discuss Music: Asha Bhosle

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
By Natalia Ningthoujam Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle have unanimously been deemed melody queens of India for decades, but Asha surprises you when she says...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,000FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada