Thursday, April 1, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Myths And Facts About New Zealand
Lead StoryLife StyleTravel

Myths And Facts About New Zealand

Here we are taking an opportunity to clear up some of the common misconceptions and share some surprising facts about New Zealand

0
New Zealand
New Zealand has the longest place name of any English-speaking country in the world. Pixabay

It’s that time of the year again where you usually find yourself looking over your shoulder, being a tad suspicious of that story your friend is telling you, or just plain laughing at the pranks everyone is playing on each other, from co-workers right through to big brands.

And no one can deny kiwis are experts at not taking themselves seriously. April Fool’s Day classics have included an airline announcing the first “Kids’ Class” cabin in the world featuring kickable seats and a radio station for cows ï¿½ proving there’s no end to New Zealand’s sense of humor.

In these challenging times, it can sometimes feel like we’ve been living April Fool’s Day every day for more than a year now so, rather than play pranks or spread more misinformation, we are taking a different approach and using this as an opportunity to clear up some of the common misconceptions and share some surprising truths about New Zealand!

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

 

The kiwifruit is from New Zealand.

FALSE. The kiwifruit originated in China and was known as ï¿½yang tao’. After being successfully grown in New Zealand, it was given a name change in 1959, for its resemblance to New Zealand’s national bird ï¿½ small, brown and fuzzy!

New Zealand has the longest place name of any English-speaking country in the world.

TRUE. Taumatawhakatangihangakoauauotamateapokaiwhenuakitanatahu is a hill near the town of Porangahau, south of Waipukurau in southern Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand. At 85 characters, this place name is one of the longest in the world. The name translates into “the place where Tamatea, the man with the big knees, who slid, climbed and swallowed mountains, known as ‘landeater’, played his flute to his loved one.” Locals simply call it Taumata Hill.

New Zealand has an official wizard.

TRUE. You might think New Zealand can only lay claim to fictional wizards, like Gandalf and Saruman. The city of Christchurch has actually employed its own official wizard for more than 20 years. Ian Brackenbury Channell has been dressing up as a wizard for decades and was offered an official wizarding contract by the city in 1998.

New Zealand
New Zealand has an official wizard. Pixabay

New Zealand is the only country in the world allowed to put Hobbit-related imagery on its currency.

TRUE. In 2012, as anticipation for Peter Jackson’s latest Tolkien epic “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” reached a fever pitch around the world, New Zealand minted commemorative coins stamped with the faces of Gandalf, Bilbo Baggins, and Gollum, and was considered as legal tender in the country.

About 5% of NZ’s population is human. The rest are animals.

TRUE. This means New Zealand has the highest animal to humans ratio in the world. Despite the country is roughly the same size as the UK, its human population is over 90% smaller. That’s a lot of personal space!

New Zealand
New Zealand has the highest animal to humans ratio in the world. Pixabay

ALSO READ: New Experiences To Witness In New Zealand In 2021

New Zealand is full of dangerous animals.

FALSE. New Zealand is an isolated country whose wildlife developed over millions of years, and fortunately, it did not develop any plants or animals that pose a danger to humans. This means there are no lethally poisonous snakes, scorpions, or spiders ï¿½ or any other dangerous animals or plants. Phew!

New Zealand’s Parliament building in Wellington is referred to as ï¿½the beehive’

TRUE. The building is so-called because its shape is reminiscent of that of a traditional woven form of beehive known as a “skep”. The Beehive was built in stages between 1969 and 1979 when the first parliamentary offices moved in and stand 72 meters tall. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleVenom: A Mythological Fantasy-Mystery Set In Current Times
Next articleTips For Healthy Eating While Working From Home

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Cybercriminals Use Online Gaming To Target Kids

NewsGram Desk - 0
The increased use of online gaming has brought with it a slew of challenges and risks that include exposure of children to inappropriate content,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Influence Of Music On Children

NewsGram Desk - 0
Music plays an important role in developing a child's growth, brain development, even before birth. Listening to music when a kid is in the...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Tips For Healthy Eating While Working From Home

NewsGram Desk - 0
Among the zillion other things that this pandemic has changed in our lives, it has changed the way we eat. This means different things...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,527FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Cybercriminals Use Online Gaming To Target Kids

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The increased use of online gaming has brought with it a slew of challenges and risks that include exposure of children to inappropriate content,...
Read more

Influence Of Music On Children

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Music plays an important role in developing a child's growth, brain development, even before birth. Listening to music when a kid is in the...
Read more

Tips For Healthy Eating While Working From Home

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Among the zillion other things that this pandemic has changed in our lives, it has changed the way we eat. This means different things...
Read more

Myths And Facts About New Zealand

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
It's that time of the year again where you usually find yourself looking over your shoulder, being a tad suspicious of that story your...
Read more

Venom: A Mythological Fantasy-Mystery Set In Current Times

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Is the Mahabharat an epic or is it history? Is Ashwathama, one of the seven 'Chiranjeevis' or immortals, a figment of past imagination or...
Read more

WTO: World Trade To Grow By 8 Percent

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Trade Organization (WTO) said on Wednesday that global trade is primed for a strong but uneven recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic shock,...
Read more

By 2025, 71.1 Percent Payment Transactions Will Be Digital Payments

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By 2025, digital payments collectively in India would account for 71.7 percent of overall payments volume, leaving cash and cheques at 28.3 percent, said...
Read more

The Indian F and B Industry Witnessed A Major Drift From Dine-In To Delivery Business

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian F&B industry witnessed a major drift from dine-in to delivery business with the pandemic working as a "catalyst" in the growth story....
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

situs judi on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
judi slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Pen Battery on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Lauri Jasprizza on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
솔레어카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
hospedagem de sites 30 dias gratis on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
엠 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 게임 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,527FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada