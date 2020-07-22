Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness N-95 Masks with Valved Respirators May Spread Infection: Centre
Life StyleHealth & FitnessIndiaLead Story

N-95 Masks with Valved Respirators May Spread Infection: Centre

N-95 mask with valved respirator can put others at risk

0
N-95 mask with valved respirator can put others at risk
When an asymptomatic person exhales through the N95 mask with a valve, they can spread the infection to others. Pixabay

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday cautioned against the use of N-95 masks with valved respirators, claiming that there are higher chances of the infection spreading from asymptomatic people to uninfected persons through them.

“N-95 masks come with or without respirators. Evidence shows that even though the mask with valve protects a person from contracting the infection, it can put others at risk. When an asymptomatic person exhales through the N95 mask with a valve, they can spread the infection to others,” said ministry’s Officer on Special Duty, Rajesh Bhushan, during a press conference.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“This is an evolving situation and as more evidence comes before us, we will decide whether to conduct a study on it,” he added.

On Monday, the Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) had also alluded to the inappropriate use of N-95 masks with valved respirators by the public.

N-95 mask with valved respirator can put others at risk
Evidence shows that even though the mask with valve protects a person from contracting the infection, it can put others at risk. Pixabay

“It has been observed that there is inappropriate use of the N-95 mask (particularly with valved respirator) by the public other than designated health workers,”

the letter addressed to the principal secretaries of health and medical education department of the states stated.

Also Read: Netflix Testing New ‘Mobile+’ Plan in India

“It is to bring to your knowledge that the use of valved respirator N-95 masks is detrimental to the measures adopted for preventing the spread of coronavirus as they don’t prevent the virus from escaping out of the mask,” DGHS Rajiv Garg said in the letter.

“In view of the above, I request you to instruct all concerned to follow the guidelines on the use of face mouth cover and prevent inappropriate use of N-95 masks,” the letter read. (IANS)

Previous articleNetflix Testing New ‘Mobile+’ Plan in India
Next articleSea Food in Rapid Decline Around the World: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Here’s If Cannabis Leads To Head and Neck Cancer

NewsGram Desk - 0
Cannabis sativa, otherwise known as marijuana, is one of the most commonly used illicit drugs in the world. Today there is growing public support...
Read more
Entertainment

We Owe Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family an Apology: Swara Bhasker

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Swara Bhasker says the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput deserves an apology for the way his name has been dragged into...
Read more
Entertainment

Raftaar Says He Has Grown Amidst Chaos, Competition and Crisis

NewsGram Desk - 0
Popular rapper Raftaar says he has grown amidst chaos, competition and crisis. Asked if the pandemic has made him reassess his life, Raftaar told IANS:...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Here’s If Cannabis Leads To Head and Neck Cancer

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Cannabis sativa, otherwise known as marijuana, is one of the most commonly used illicit drugs in the world. Today there is growing public support...
Read more

We Owe Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family an Apology: Swara Bhasker

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Swara Bhasker says the family of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput deserves an apology for the way his name has been dragged into...
Read more

Raftaar Says He Has Grown Amidst Chaos, Competition and Crisis

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Popular rapper Raftaar says he has grown amidst chaos, competition and crisis. Asked if the pandemic has made him reassess his life, Raftaar told IANS:...
Read more

Only 66% People Aware of Typhoid Vaccination: Survey

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Puja Gupta With 2.2 million cases of typhoid being recorded in India alone in 2016, typhoid fever poses a serious disease burden in the...
Read more

Here’s How You Can Personalise Your Lamborghini Virtually

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In COVID-19 times, you might have ordered that sports car like Lamborghini which you know will be delivered at your doorstep, but how do...
Read more

Uber to Install Safety Screens in 20,000 Premier Sedans

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Ride-hailing major Uber on Wednesday announced the installation of safety screens or safety cockpit in 20,000 premier sedans for the safety of riders and...
Read more

Cultivate These Oral Health Habits From an Early Age in Your Child

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The common saying 'A stitch in time saves nine' is applicable to almost everything in life, including our health. When it comes to oral...
Read more

Here’s How You Can Give A Boost To Your Immunity

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The monsoon is here. As much as we enjoy the rain, it is also the time when the humidity levels in the atmosphere are...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,980FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,785FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada