Friday, January 8, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story NASA Selects Four New Astrophysics Missions To Study The Secrets of The...
Lead StoryScience & Technology

NASA Selects Four New Astrophysics Missions To Study The Secrets of The Universe

Through small satellites and scientific balloons, these selections enable new platforms for exploring cosmic phenomena such as galaxy evolution, exoplanets, high-energy neutrinos, and neutron star mergers, the US space agency said in a statement

0
NASA
"Through this programme designed to attract young professionals, we received two dozen great ideas from a diverse cohort of innovators at universities, research laboratories, and NASA centres," said Paul Hertz, director of NASA's astrophysics division at NASA Headquarters in Washington. Pinterest

NASA has selected four small-scale astrophysics missions for further concept development in a new programme called “Pioneers” to study the secrets of the universe.

Through small satellites and scientific balloons, these selections enable new platforms for exploring cosmic phenomena such as galaxy evolution, exoplanets, high-energy neutrinos, and neutron star mergers, the US space agency said in a statement on Thursday.

“The principal investigators of these concept studies bring innovative, out-of-the-box thinking to the problem of how to do high-impact astrophysics experiments on a small budget,” said Thomas H Zurbuchen, associate administrator of NASA’s Science Mission Directorate.

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

“Each of the proposed experiments would do something no other NASA telescope or mission can do, filling important gaps in our understanding of the universe as a whole.” Aspera is a SmallSat that will study galaxy evolution. Through observations in ultraviolet light, it will examine hot gas in the space between galaxies, called the intergalactic medium, and the inflow and outflow of gas from galaxies.

Pandora is a SmallSat that will study 20 stars and their 39 exoplanets in visible and infrared light. “Understanding how changes in starlight affects measurements of exoplanets is an outstanding problem in the search for habitable planets beyond the solar system,” NASA said.

NASA
NASA has selected four small-scale astrophysics missions for further concept development in a new programme called “Pioneers” to study the secrets of the universe. Pinterest

StarBurst is a SmallSat that will detect high-energy gamma rays from events such as the mergers of dense stellar remnants called neutron stars. This would provide valuable insight into such events, which are also detected through gravitational waves by observatories on Earth.

Finally, PUEO is a balloon mission designed to launch from Antarctica that will detect signals from ultra-high energy neutrinos, particles that contain valuable clues about the highest-energy astrophysical processes, including the creation of black holes and neutron star mergers.

ALSO READ: Here’s Why Mediterranean Diet Will Protect You Against Prostate Cancer!

“Neutrinos travel across the universe undisturbed, carrying information about events billions of light-years away. PUEO would be the most sensitive survey of cosmic ultra-high energy neutrinos ever conducted,” the US space agency noted. After additional definition, these four concept studies will undergo a concept study review before being approved for flight.

“Through this programme designed to attract young professionals, we received two dozen great ideas from a diverse cohort of innovators at universities, research laboratories, and NASA centres,” said Paul Hertz, director of NASA’s astrophysics division at NASA Headquarters in Washington. (IANS)

Previous articleTop Tips For Choosing The Perfect Escape Room Adventure In Columbus, Ohio

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Top Tips For Choosing The Perfect Escape Room Adventure In Columbus, Ohio

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY CATHY CARTER  Columbus is a diverse midwestern town, boasting funky festivals, die-hard sports fans, and loads of attractions to discover. It presents something for...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Here’s Why Mediterranean Diet Will Protect You Against Prostate Cancer!

NewsGram Desk - 0
 If you follow a Mediterranean diet, then there are chances that you may be protected against prostate cancer, a new study suggests. The findings, published...
Read more
Environment

Improving India’s Air May Prevent 7% Of Pregnancy Losses

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a first, a Lancet study has indicated that meeting India's air quality targets across south Asia may prevent 7 percent of pregnancy losses....
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

NASA Selects Four New Astrophysics Missions To Study The Secrets of The Universe

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
NASA has selected four small-scale astrophysics missions for further concept development in a new programme called "Pioneers" to study the secrets of the universe. Through...
Read more

Top Tips For Choosing The Perfect Escape Room Adventure In Columbus, Ohio

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY CATHY CARTER  Columbus is a diverse midwestern town, boasting funky festivals, die-hard sports fans, and loads of attractions to discover. It presents something for...
Read more

Here’s Why Mediterranean Diet Will Protect You Against Prostate Cancer!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
 If you follow a Mediterranean diet, then there are chances that you may be protected against prostate cancer, a new study suggests. The findings, published...
Read more

Improving India’s Air May Prevent 7% Of Pregnancy Losses

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
In a first, a Lancet study has indicated that meeting India's air quality targets across south Asia may prevent 7 percent of pregnancy losses....
Read more

Repeated IV Ketamine Infusions May Reduce Symptom Severity in PTSD Patients, Says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Repeated intravenous (IV) ketamine infusions significantly reduce symptom severity in individuals with chronic post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and the improvement is rapid and maintained...
Read more

BP Medications Might Not Affect Outcomes Among COVID-19 Patients: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Medications to treat high blood pressure (BP) do not affect outcomes among patients hospitalized with Covid-19, researchers have claimed. The study, published in The Lancet...
Read more

Sustainable Weddings Are In And Small Is The New Big

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Sustainable weddings are in and small is the new big because a more thoughtful approach impacts the planet positively, says Ambika Gupta, a luxe...
Read more

List Of Some Lip-Smacking Healthy Mocktails

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Winters call for some warm exotic dishes, but what about the drinks? Don't settle for your usual soft drinks when you can prep-up for...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada