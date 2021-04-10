Saturday, April 10, 2021
NASA Seeks To Launch First Woman, Next Man To Moon In 2024

The Artemis III mission is expected to launch the first woman and next man to the Moon in 2024

With a budget increase of more than 6 percent from the previous year, NASA will continue to boost its ingenuity in exploration, technology, aeronautics, and science.

Acting NASA administrator Steve Jurczyk has sought to not only land the first woman on the Moon but also the first person of color under the Artemis program. The Artemis III mission is expected to launch the first woman and next man to the Moon in 2024. The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Administration submitted to Congress on Friday the president’s priorities for the fiscal year 2022 discretionary spending.

“The president’s discretionary request increases NASA’s ability to better understand Earth and further monitor and predict the impacts of climate change. It also gives us the necessary resources to continue advancing America’s bipartisan Moon to Mars space exploration plan, including landing the first woman and first person of color on the Moon under the Artemis program,” Jurczyk said in a statement on Friday.

“This $24.7 billion funding request demonstrates the Biden Administration’s commitment to NASA and its partners who have worked so hard this past year under difficult circumstances and achieved unprecedented success,” he added.

The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris Administration submitted to Congress on Friday the president's priorities for the fiscal year 2022 discretionary spending.

With a budget increase of more than 6 percent from the previous year, NASA will continue to boost its ingenuity in exploration, technology, aeronautics, and science.NASA has welcomed the nomination of former Democratic Senator Bill Nelson as its next administrator, as the US space agency works towards the key Artemis III mission.

The Biden administration aims to keep NASA on the path to landing the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon under the Artemis program.” This goal aligns with President Biden’s commitment to pursue a comprehensive approach to advancing equity for all,” said the US space agency.

NASA has completed a crucial hot fire test of the core stage of the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket which is designed to power future Moon missions under the agency’s Artemis program.The successful test is a critical milestone ahead of the agency’s Artemis I mission, which will send an uncrewed Orion spacecraft on a test flight around the Moon and back to Earth, paving the way for the future Artemis missions with astronauts. (IANS/JC)

