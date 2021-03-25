Thursday, March 25, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story NASA To Conduct The First Historic Mars Helicopter Flight On April 8
Lead StoryScience & Technology

NASA To Conduct The First Historic Mars Helicopter Flight On April 8

While Ingenuity will attempt the first powered, controlled flight on another planet, the first powered, controlled flight on Earth took place on December 17, 1903

0
NASA
The NASA Mars Exploration Rover on the surface of Mars. The Mars rovers Opportunity and Spirit were launched a few weeks apart in 2003 and landed at two different locations on Mars in January 2004. Wikimedia Commons

NASA will attempt to fly the Ingenuity mini-helicopter, currently attached to the belly of the Perseverance rover, on Mars on April 8, in the first such attempt on another planet.

However, before the 1.8- kg rotorcraft attempts its first controlled flight, both it and its team back home must meet a series of daunting milestones.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

“When NASA’s Sojourner rover landed on Mars in 1997, it proved that roving the Red Planet was possible and completely redefined our approach to how we explore Mars. Similarly, we want to learn about the potential Ingenuity has for the future of scientific research,” said Lori Glaze, director of the Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters.

NASA
Sojourner Rover on Mars. Wikimedia Commons

“Ingenuity is a technology demonstration that aims to be the first powered flight on another world and, if successful, could further expand our horizons and broaden the scope of what is possible with Mars exploration,” Glaze said in a statement on Wednesday.

On March 21, the rover deployed the guitar case-shaped graphite composite debris shield that protected Ingenuity during landing.

The rover currently is in transit to the “airfield” where Ingenuity will attempt to fly.

Once deployed, Ingenuity will have 30 Martian days, or sols, (31 Earth days) to conduct its test flight campaign.

Flying in a controlled manner on Mars is far more difficult than flying on Earth.

The Red Planet has significant gravity (about one-third that of Earth’s) but its atmosphere is just 1 percent as dense as Earth’s at the surface.

During Martian daytime, the planet’s surface receives only about half the amount of solar energy that reaches Earth during its daytime, and night-time temperatures can drop as low as minus 90 degrees Celsius, which can freeze and crack unprotected electrical components.

NASA
The Red Planet’s gravity is significant (about one-third that of Earth’s). Wikimedia Commons

To survive the frigid Martian nights, it must have enough energy to power internal heaters.

“Every step we have taken since this journey began six years ago has been uncharted territory in the history of aircraft,” said Bob Balaram, Mars Helicopter chief engineer at JPL.

“While getting deployed to the surface will be a big challenge, surviving that first night on Mars alone, without the rover protecting it and keeping it powered, will be an even bigger one,” Balaram added.

The helicopter deployment process will take about six sols (six days, four hours on Earth).

ALSO READ: NASA On A Mission To Explore Mars

While Ingenuity will attempt the first powered, controlled flight on another planet, the first powered, controlled flight on Earth took place on December 17, 1903, on the windswept dunes of Kill Devil Hill, near Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

Orville and Wilbur Wright covered 120 feet in 12 seconds during the first flight. The Wright brothers made four flights that day, each longer than the previous. (IANS/KB)

Previous articleResearch: Harappans Ate High-Protein Laddoos
Next articleStudy: TB Patients Need Extra Precautions Amid Pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Researchers: Three Common Antiviral Medications Possibly Efficacious Against COVID

NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that three commonly used antiviral and antimalarial drugs are effective in vitro at preventing replication of SARS-CoV-2, the...
Read more
Lead Story

Facebook Owned Instagram Tops The Chart In Scams On Social Media

NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned Instagram has seen a surge in frauds on its platform that was up by 50 percent since the pandemic began, and scams related...
Read more
India

Lok Sabha: A Bill To Strengthen And Ensure Better Protection, Adoption Of Children

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill to strengthen the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,537FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Researchers: Three Common Antiviral Medications Possibly Efficacious Against COVID

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has found that three commonly used antiviral and antimalarial drugs are effective in vitro at preventing replication of SARS-CoV-2, the...
Read more

Facebook Owned Instagram Tops The Chart In Scams On Social Media

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Facebook-owned Instagram has seen a surge in frauds on its platform that was up by 50 percent since the pandemic began, and scams related...
Read more

Lok Sabha: A Bill To Strengthen And Ensure Better Protection, Adoption Of Children

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday unanimously passed a bill to strengthen the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015...
Read more

A Group Of Teachers And Students Breathed New Life Into Hyderabad Lake

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By breathing life back into a dying lake in the city of Nizams and pearls, a husband-wife team of educationists has proved that positive...
Read more

Facebook Sued By Press Freedom Group For Misinformation And Inciting Hatred

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Press freedom advocate Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is suing Facebook in France, saying the social media platform spreads misinformation. The suit was filed Monday...
Read more

Being Lonely During Midlife Linked To Dementia And Alzheimer’s Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Being persistently lonely during midlife appears to make people more likely to develop dementia and Alzheimer's Disease (AD) later in life, a new study...
Read more

Online Mindfulness Practices To Ease Mental Health Problems

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The fear, anxiety, and stress associated with the Covid-19 pandemic have taken a toll on mental health. However, a new study suggests these symptoms...
Read more

Study: TB Patients Need Extra Precautions Amid Pandemic

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the Covid pandemic has overtaken every other health issue throughout the country, some of the doctors have suggested extra precaution for tuberculosis (TB)...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

인터넷바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더나인카지노 소개 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
in sink disposal unit on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리 카지노 쿠폰 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://centrovisitatorredeiguardiani.com/ on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
e-office software free download on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
카지노 톡 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
forex trade on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
free download dhoom 2 full movie on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,537FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada