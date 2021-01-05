National Beauty Pageant Launches Its Campaign #Masiksatya

National beauty pageant Diadem Miss India and Mrs. India Legacy focussed on women empowerment and spreading awareness about menstrual hygiene with the launch of its campaign #Masiksatya.

“Diadem comes with a social message and this year also we wanted to highlight the importance of menstrual hygiene. Not only this, with the help of our social welfare partner Signature Global, we had organized medical camps for 1,000 workers before the show. It is an overwhelming feeling to know that girls across India believe in social development and want to join hands with us in this social cause,” says its founder and Director Amisha Choudhary.

Nikita Jagdev was crowned Diadem Miss India 2020 while Priyanka Juneja won the title of Mrs. India Legacy 2020 title at the grand finale recently held in Delhi NCR. The event was choreographed by Mumbai-based choreographer Khizar Hussain. The jury included Filmmaker and Music Producer Badraan Singh, International film producer Dr. Mike Berry, Rita Gangwani, grooming expert and pageant coach who trained Miss World Manushi Chillar and Miss Deaf World, Vidisha Baliyan, among others.

Choudhary added: “I am delighted to share that we have successfully completed our third season of National Beauty Pageant Diadem Miss and Mrs. India Legacy 2020. All the contestants have been absolutely amazing and empowering and each year. I congratulate all the winners and I am sure we will all be able to bring a good change towards society together.” (IANS)