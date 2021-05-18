National Gallery Of Modern Art Initiates Audio-Visual Guide

New Delhi-based National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) has launched its Audio-Visual Guide App. It will be possible for museum viewers to listen to anecdotes and stories related to the treasured Indian modern art exhibited at the Gallery, on smartphones, anywhere, anytime. The app is an audio-visual guide for exploring the modern art treasures on display across galleries of the Museum. The launch comes on the occasion of International Museum Day.

The app is available on both the Google Playstore and the Apple Appstore. To listen to the narrations, users need to download the app and navigate the content using the numbers mentioned. The same numbers will be on display next to the artwork at the Museum. A web version of the app is also available for those not keen to download the app and can be accessed by just scanning the QR code at the location. The NGMA app and tours are free for all users.

The museum tours are a rich mix of images, videos, and voice. They aim to enhance the viewing experience of the visitors at the museum and also enable one to ‘visit’ the artworks virtually. The text is written in an interesting storytelling format with details about the artist, the thought behind the artwork, and the techniques used in creating the piece.

Founded in 1954, as the premier museum of modern art of a newly independent nation, the National Gallery Modern Art, New Delhi, houses and showcases masterpieces of the changing art forms of modern India spanning more than 150 years. The museum has a seminal collection of more than 2000 artists. The line-up includes artists of the stature of Raja Ravi Verma, Abanindranath Tagore, Rabindranath Tagore, Gaganendranath Tagore, Nandalal Bose, Jamini Roy, Amrita Sher-Gil, Thomas Daniell, and a few leading international artists.

According to DG NGMA Adwaita Gadanayak, “the launch of NGMA’s Audio-Visual Guide App is a major landmark. It will help people connect with art in an intimate way. I especially hope that our children and youth will use the app prolifically, experiencing art as a vital expression of the human spirit.” (IANS/JC)

