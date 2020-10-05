Monday, October 5, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness National Nutrition Month 2020: Importance of Eating Right Bite by Bite
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

National Nutrition Month 2020: Importance of Eating Right Bite by Bite

The Vitamins and Minerals that our body needs in small quantities are most often neglected which results in 'Nutritional Deficiencies'

0
Nourish yourself with these 'fruitful' nutrients
With the COVID - 19 cases on the rise, good nutrition is critical for ones survival and for maintaining a better quality of life. Unsplash

By Puja Gupta

“Yatha Annam Tatha Mannam,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the maxim during his ï¿½Mann ki Baat session a few days back, which signifies that mental and intellectual development is directly related to the quality of our food intake. With the COVID – 19 cases on the rise, good nutrition is critical for ones survival and for maintaining a better quality of life. National Nutrition Month 2020, aims at throwing light on the importance of Eating right bite by bite.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Common nutrient deficiencies in India:

Micronutrients

The Vitamins and Minerals that our body needs in small quantities are most often neglected which results in ‘Nutritional Deficiencies’. These deficiencies are seldom recognized. However, some studies have shown that 80 to 90 percent of Adult Indians suffer from Vitamin D deficiency, 50 to 60 percent are affected by anemia, others being Vitamin B12 and Folate. As much as these deficiencies are getting onto the adults, they are equally affecting the younger ones. 1 in 5 children are being diagnosed with Child Obesity and nearly half of under-5 child mortality is attributable to Under nutrition. A child must be provided with essential nutrients so they don’t face immunity problems at a later stage.

While veggies are a great source of nutrients- its fruits that will save you the cooking hassle! Kimaye Health lists down a few fruits that could help you achieve good nutrition levels.

List of 5 fruits you could be missing out on:

Nourish yourself with these 'fruitful' nutrients
Loaded with the goodness of Vitamin C and Folate, Orange makes for a perfect dose of daily nutrition. Unsplash

Orange

The pandemic’s biggest mystery is our very own immune system and what better than an Orange could help us save the day. Loaded with the goodness of Vitamin C and Folate, Orange makes for a perfect dose of daily nutrition, certainly not the one that you should miss!

Pomegranates

Pomegranate high on Vitamin C, A & E, with Ruby red seeds that match the color of your blood. Did you know that 100 gm of pomegranate contains 0.3 mg of iron? Yes, the iron-rich fruit, is one of the most common recommendations for fighting anemia (iron deficiency).

Banana

The fruit that’s never out of vogue. Easiest to find, sweetest to taste, apart from all the good that it does to your body Bananas are widely referred to as the ï¿½ Superfruit’ high in potassium, vitamin B6 & Folate help in maintaining a healthy blood glucose level.

Also Read: Alcohol-Related Deaths in Women Increase in US

Apples

An apple a day keep the doctor away! A delicious source of Iron & suitable when it comes to giving your low hemoglobin levels a boost.

Nourish yourself with these 'fruitful' nutrients
Strawberries are rich in Iron & Vitamin C (helps in the absorption of Iron).  Unsplash

Strawberries

What’s good for you but also good to taste? Yes, the Strawberries- beautiful red fruits with seeds on the outside grace the planet with their taste & beauty. Strawberries are rich in Iron & Vitamin C (helps in the absorption of Iron). We do love the berries, berry much!

While all kinds of vegetables and fruits are equally essential for nutrients, you can start with these for their sweet-snacky nature. It’s time to give up on all that junk food and turn to a nutritious, yet tasty diet. The only way to achieve a healthy body and mind is to tread the path of good nutrition. So make the most of this Nutrition month by carving your food habits into a fruitful-nutritious lifestyle! (IANS)

Previous articleAlcohol-Related Deaths in Women Increase in US
Next articleHere Are Some Pointers For Festive Season Footwear Shopping

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

NASA to Launch $23 Million Titanium Space Toilet, Designed Better For Female Astronauts

NewsGram Desk - 0
A flight carrying NASA's new $23 million titanium space toilet, designed as a better fit for female astronauts, failed to launch late Thursday and...
Read more
Entertainment

The Rise of Drug Addiction Among Youth

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SALIL GEWALI When the desire for a sense-object overwhelms, the logical mind becomes unsteady. This subsequently might force the "feet" to take wrong steps....
Read more
Environment

Delhi’s Air Quality May Deteriorate Further as Stubble Fires Increase: SAFAR

NewsGram Desk - 0
Delhi's overall air quality has been in moderate category, but is set to deteriorate further in the coming days, thanks to stubble burning, SAFAR...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,131FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

NASA to Launch $23 Million Titanium Space Toilet, Designed Better For Female Astronauts

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A flight carrying NASA's new $23 million titanium space toilet, designed as a better fit for female astronauts, failed to launch late Thursday and...
Read more

The Rise of Drug Addiction Among Youth

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SALIL GEWALI When the desire for a sense-object overwhelms, the logical mind becomes unsteady. This subsequently might force the "feet" to take wrong steps....
Read more

Delhi’s Air Quality May Deteriorate Further as Stubble Fires Increase: SAFAR

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Delhi's overall air quality has been in moderate category, but is set to deteriorate further in the coming days, thanks to stubble burning, SAFAR...
Read more

Cheetahs to Return to India Soon

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Archana Sharma If sources are to be believed, cheetahs shall be coming to India soon. They will be air-lifted either from South Africa or...
Read more

Know More About ‘Citi Exhibition Arctic: Culture and Climate’

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain Starting October 22, the British Museum is set to open a major exhibition on the history of the Arctic and its Indigenous...
Read more

5 Books to Read Post Lockdown

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Stories of powerful female leads, explored in a variety of contexts and evocative of a whole spectrum of emotions, make for good reads, just...
Read more

Theatre Is The Most Convenient Medium For An Actor: Amol Parashar

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Amol Parashar, who rose to fame with his character Chitvan Sharma in TVF Tripling, and is currently being seen in film 'Dolly Kitty...
Read more

Paytm Unveils An Android Mini App Store To Support Local Developers

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
In a bid to support Indian app developers after its own app was removed by Google from its Play Store recently, leading digital payments...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,131FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada