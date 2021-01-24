Sunday, January 24, 2021
National Voters’ Day 2021: Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

It is a day dedicated to the voters of the country and is utilized to spread awareness among voters and for promoting informed voters' participation in the electoral process

National Voters' Day
The main aim of the National Voters' Day celebration is to encourage, facilitate and maximize enrollment of the Indian Voters, especially for the new voters. NewsGram

The day of the dignified Voters of India, The National Voters’ Day is celebrated every year since 2011 all across the nation to mark the establishment day of the Election Commission of India on January 25, 1950.

The main aim of the National Voters’ Day celebration is to encourage, facilitate and maximize enrollment of the Indian Voters, especially for the new voters.

It is a day dedicated to the voters of the country and is utilized to spread awareness among voters and for promoting informed voters’ participation in the electoral process. New voters are felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card in the National Voters’ Day functions.

Voter's Day
Importance of Voting

The hallmark of a vibrant democracy is the power and the ability of the people to exercise their franchise freely and fearlessly. In many countries, the ‘right to vote’ is a fundamental right, but in India, it is just a legal right. All should, however, regard that exercising one’s franchise is a sacred duty.

As a democratic country, India is built on the foundations of the election. Our Parliament and Legislatures are of the people, by the people, and for the people. Voting is a constitutional right that we are privileged to have. We take it for granted, but the constitution has given us the right to elect who we want, and the right to make the change.

Voters Day
New voters are felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card in the National Voters’ Day functions. NewsGram

How the National Voters’ Day 2021 is going to be celebrated? 

Honorable President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind will confer the national awards for the year 2020-21. The national award for the Best Electoral Practices will be conferred on state and district level officers for their magnificent performance in the conduct of elections in different spheres such as IT initiatives, security management, election management during the unprecedented times of COVID, accessible election, and contribution in the field of voter awareness and outreach. The national awards will also be given to important stakeholders like national icons, CSOs (Central Statistics Office), and media groups for their valuable contribution towards voters’ awareness.

The President of India is also going to launch the Election Commission of India’s Web Radio ‘Hello Voters.’ This digital radio service will stream voter awareness programmes.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will launch the e-EPIC programme and distribute e-EPICs and Elector Photo Identity Cards to five new voters.

Graphical Content and Written Content By Kashish Rai (Twitter: @KaafyyFilmyy)

 

 

 

